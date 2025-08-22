Fort Wayne Football Club Honors Late Founding Co-Owner at Beam Signing; 2026 Season Ticket Pricing Announced

Published on August 22, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club held a beam signing ceremony Wednesday at the Fort Wayne FC Park construction site, the latest milestone in the creation of the state-of-the-art soccer stadium coming to Bass Road and I-69.

Majority owner Mark Music first signed the beam with the name of John Bellio, one of the club's original owners, who died Saturday at 63 following a battle with cancer.

"He would have wanted to be here when we started playing soccer next spring," Music said. "He was a big reason why we are doing this. So, I'm going to sign his name first."

Music then signed his own name on the southwest main canopy support column - the first structural beam that went into the ground at Fort Wayne FC Park - and invited members of the club's staff, the stadium construction crew and local media to also sign the beam.

"This is a big milestone for us in the project, but we still have a lot of other milestones that we need to meet along the way," Music said. "As quickly as we wrap up here, they will start erecting steel."

Today, Fort Wayne FC unveiled its season ticket prices for 2026, when the club will begin play at the professional level of USL League One. Tickets start at $300 for the supporters section and there are many options throughout the soccer-specific stadium with a matchday capacity of 9,200.

Fans are encouraged to place their $25 deposits to gain priority status for when season tickets go on sale later this year. Answers to frequently asked questions about deposits are on our deposit information page.

"We've had a nice response in respect to deposits from those who are interested in season tickets," Music said. "One of the big questions everybody has right away is, 'How much are they?' There are a lot of options, which is a good thing. We cover a spectrum of price ranges, so it's not a simple answer to 'How much are tickets?' The club has done a really nice job of organizing that and allowing people to shop around within the selections of where they want to be in the stadium and find a solution that works well with their families."

Those purchasing season tickets will receive benefits that include an exclusive gift, discounts on merchandise and concessions, private access to events with players and coaches, and priority access to non-soccer events at Fort Wayne FC Park.

Fort Wayne FC's USL League One primer has insightful information about the club's move to the professional ranks and what it will mean for soccer fans in Northeast Indiana.

Club staff is available to answer questions regarding season ticket prices by email at tickets@fortwaynefc.com or by phone 260.226.6024. Those interested in suites or loge boxes should contact the club as it's finalizing full details regarding those prices.

Single match ticket pricing will also be announced closer to the 2026 season.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 22, 2025

