Strong Defensive Showing Lifts Velocity FC to Victory over Forward Madison FC

Published on August 22, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI - Spokane Velocity FC held Forward Madison scoreless in a 1-0 win on Thursday, lifting Velocity FC to first place in USL League One standings and extending its win streak to three matches.

Forward Madison FC (3-7-10) had multiple scoring opportunities early on, with a shot in the 9th minute by forward Garrett McLaughlin inside the box wide right. Madison FC had another opportunity in the 20th, when midfielder John Murphy Jr. loaded up a shot that was deflected by Spokane defender Camron Miller.

Velocity FC (11-2-5) broke the scoring drought in the 37th minute, when forward Anuar Peláez knocked in a goal inside the box off a pass from Andre Lewis. The goal was Peláez's eighth of the season, which is tied for fourth highest in League One.

Velocity FC coach Leigh Veidman was pleased with his team's goal in the first half, speaking on it following the match.

"We did a great job in scoring off a set piece, which is credit to players for finding different ways to score," said Veidman.

Peláez had another golden opportunity for a goal in the 45th minute, as he had a one-on-one with Madison FC goalkeeper Bern Schipmann, but his shot by the right side of the penalty area sailed wide left.

Peláez was satisfied with his team's victory and is looking forward to continuing his push for the golden boot award.

"It's very satisfying to help the team achieve victory," said Peláez. "I'm looking forward to continuing my growth as a player, scoring more, and continue fighting to be the league's top scorer."

Forward Madison FC controlled time of possession for 70% of the second half, but were unable to find an equalizing goal. Their best shot came from a free kick in the 74th minute by midfielder Isaac Angking inside the penalty arc, which was deflected by Velocity FC's wall.

Spokane goalkeeper Carlos Merancio earned his eighth clean sheet of the season on Thursday and is the league leader in the category. The win over Forward Madison FC was Velocity FC's seventh of the season by one goal.

Merancio spoke on the importance of Thursday's win as the League One playoff picture forms into shape.

"We had to win no matter what," said Merancio. "Madison is a good team, and we needed to absorb the pressure and defend to our best abilities."

Veidman spoke on his team's defensive intensity against Forward Madison FC, a trait that Spokane has had success with all season.

"In the second half, we had to be a little more gritty defensively, which we have shown we can do," said Veidman. "Madison is a difficult place and team to play against."Following Thursday's win, Spokane Velocity FC will travel to Tennessee for a road match against One Knoxville SC on Saturday, August 30th. The match is set to kickoff at 2 PM PT and can be streamed on ESPN+. For tickets to Velocity FC's next home match, on September 7th, visit https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-tickets/.







