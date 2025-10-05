Spokane Velocity FC Secure Narrow 1-0 Victory over Charlotte Independence

Published on October 4, 2025

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Spokane Velocity FC bounced back to win a hard-fought match 1-0 against Charlotte Independence on Friday night. The three points from this win elevate Spokane Velocity FC into third place in the USL League One Standings.

Velocity FC Head Coach Leigh Veidman thoughts on the match:

"Just incredibly proud of the players for their response to the two results we just came off prior and of course the performance they put in under difficult circumstances today."

We would see the first shot of the match come in the 17th minute, where Velocity Goalkeeper Carlos Merancio would make his first save. A cross from the right side of the pitch found a Charlotte attacker whose header was placed low toward the back post. Merancio was able to get a hand on the shot and knock it away.

In the 34th minute, Spokane Velocity FC Defender Cameron Miller received his second yellow card, leaving them a man down for the remainder of the match. This left Spokane finding themselves on the defensive for the majority of the game, having possession for just 37% of the match.

Charlotte Independence ramped up their pressure in the second half with seven shots on goal. Unluckily for them, Carlos Merancio was able to save each and every one of them.

Spokane Velocity FC Midfielder Collin Fernandez on the match:

"I'm so proud of the guys for the effort tonight and sticking together. It was a great win and we look forward to next week back at home!"

In the 83rd minute, Charlotte Independence Forward Souaibou Marou had one of the team's best shot attempts. A cross from the left of the penalty area led to his acrobatic header attempt toward the near post. Once again, it was Carlos Merancio who made a big save, showcasing his quick reaction time for his seventh save of the match.

This save was one of nine for Carlos Merancio, which vaulted him into the USL League One leader in total saves for the season.

Up until this point the match was fairly one-sided, with Spokane Velocity FC struggling to create chances. This was true until Velocity Forward Pierre Reedy was able to score the lone goal of the match in the 87th minute. A sliding back pass from Velocity Forward Shavon John-Brown found Reedy with space and momentum coming into the center of the penalty area. His shot was placed well and found the bottom left of the net.

Pierre Reedy reflected on the match:

"The team played great tonight and we're excited to get this win and the three points! It's been great to be back on the pitch and I'm looking forward to playing in front of our Spokane fans next weekend for our final home match of the season. We've worked incredibly hard for this playoff clinch and are ready to see it through to the end."

Carlos Merancio capped off his stellar performance with two saves in stoppage time to secure three points for Spokane Velocity FC.

"These players are fighting hard for the city of Spokane, and tonight was evidence of that. We hope the community recognizes that and packs the house next Saturday at ONE Spokane for our final regular season home game" said Coach Leigh Veidman.Following Friday's win, Spokane Velocity FC will return to Spokane for their final home match of the regular season against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday, October 11th. The match is set to kickoff at 6 PM PT and can be streamed on ESPN+. For tickets to this match, visit https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-tickets/.







