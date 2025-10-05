Kickers Earn 3 Points at Home in a 2-1 Win against Knoxville

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







The Richmond Kickers defeated One Knox 2-1 at home Saturday night in front of 5509 fans. Adrian Billhardt buried his first at City of the season. And, Maxi Schenfeld followed it up off the assist from Simon Fitch, who celebrated 100 club appearances tonight.

The Kickers scored early and locked it down for the rest of the night.

The physical match saw the Kickers awarded a free kick in the 22nd minute. Chandler O'Dwyer stepped up to take it and sent a long ball cross pitch to Simon Fitch.

Fitch drove to the end line and crossed the ball to Emiliano Terzaghi in the box. Terzaghi and a Knoxville defender both went up for it, sending the ball straight up in the air. Billhardt stood at the top of the box, lying in wait. As the ball came down, the German pulled it right out of the air with a clean strike past Sean Lewis.

Knoxville would find one of their own in the first as well but the Kickers wouldn't leave it unanswered.

In the 40th minute, the Kickers looked to create up the right side again. Beckett Howell -making his first start at center back- Darwin Espinal and Chandler O'Dwyer broke into the middle before passing it back to Marcelo Lage. Lage found Kirky on the run who dished it to Billhardt before taking off again.

Billhardt took space, cut back and then found Fitch running with him. With Knoxville's attention on the right, Fitch found a wide open Schenfeld at the top left corner of the box. Schenfeld took a quick touch and ripped it well into the back of the net for the game winner. The defender's goal was his first of the season and second as a Kicker.

Knoxville would earn a free kick in the 45th and with guys lined up on the box line they sent a ball in. James Sneddon came well off his line and claimed the ball to shut the attempt down. ¬Â¨

The Kickers would put on a strong defensive performance through the second half, shutting down any Knoxville attempts and keeping the scoreline where it is.

