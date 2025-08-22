Fort Wayne Football Club's Tiago Dias Named Valley Division Player of the Year

Published on August 22, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Tiago Dias, who captained Fort Wayne Football Club to another successful season, was selected the Valley Division's Player of the Year, USL League Two announced Thursday.

The news came less than a week after Dias, a defender, and teammate Aurie Briscoe, a goalkeeper, were selected to the Central Conference Team of the Year.

Dias helped Fort Wayne FC to seven clean sheets and the club's third straight Valley Division championship. He scored three goals, including the game-winner in a pivotal 1-0 victory over Kings Hammer FC Cincinnati on June 14.

Dias also scored in Fort Wayne FC's come-from-behind playoff victory over Midwest United FC, a 3-2 victory at Flint, Michigan, on July 18. Fort Wayne FC reached the Central Conference semifinals for the second straight season.

Dias ranks second in club history with 38 matches played, 12 behind Reid Sproat. With six goals, Dias ranks fourth in club history - two behind franchise leaders Gjis Hovius and Maxwell Amoako.

The Fort Wayne FC record book from USL League Two is now locked because the club is moving up a level to USL League One, a professional league, in 2026. The club will open a new state-of-the-art stadium, Fort Wayne FC Park, next year at Bass Road and I-69.

