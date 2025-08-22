Forward Madison FC Fall to Spokane Velocity at Home

Published on August 22, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The match started off high-paced with Forward entering Spokane's final third in the 6' and FMFC forward, Derek Gebhard, hitting the deck after a knock to the head that wasn't called. Forward had another incredible chance in the 9' when Dourado connected with Murphy Jr. who perfectly picked out McLaughlin in the box, but McLaughlin slotted it just wide of the goal. Forward kept on the attack through the first 20 minutes of play, finding themselves in scoring position but unable to convert. Forward again found themselves in the final third in the 24' with the ball at Gebhard's feet but he was unable to find the space to get the shot off. Despite Forward's offensive showing, Spokane was first to the scoresheet in the 38' when Peláez slotted it home in a scramble in front of the net. Forward came right back on the attack with another shot from Gebhard in the 39' that was kept out by a Velocity defender. The ball continued to bounce around in the box until eventually going out for a Mingo corner. Despite a flurry of chances for the Mingos, they headed into the break down 1-0.

The second half started off fiery as well with the Mingos on the attack. John Murphy Jr. had a rip from outside the box in the 48' that lifted just over the bar. Garcia had a shot in the 60' that forced a diving save from the Velocity keeper. FMFC saw another shot on goal in the 65' when Dourado put one on frame that was an easy save for the keep. Forward was awarded a dangerous free kick in the 72' but Angking's shot went directly into the wall. Sousa had a header in the 76' that forced another diving save from the Spokane keeper. Angking had a diving header in the 78' that just missed. Forward relentlessly kept on the attack in the second half, maintaining 75% of possession by the 85'. Despite an incredible effort on offense, the Mingos just couldn't find the breakthrough and the match ended in a 1-0 defeat.

"Yeah it's obviously frustrating," said forward, Derek Gebhard. "But honestly, I thought for the most part, especially in the first half, I thought we were out playing them. We had more chances than them. You know, it's just frustrating not to be able to get one to go in early in the game, so then we can just keep pushing to get another one and have the lead early."

"We look at the game as a whole," said defender, Jake Crull. "It's disappointing that we didn't get more out of it."

"So yeah, we're going to keep fighting till the end," said Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "That's one thing I'll never allow. It would kind of have to be over my dead body for us to throw in the towel. I'm just not gonna allow that to happen. I don't think our players are gonna allow that to happen. And we'll just keep fighting."

Goal Summary

1-0 SPK, Peláez 37'

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD- Chilaka (15')

Yellow, MAD- Boyce (84')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC hosts Texoma FC on August 27th at Breese Stevens Field on Wednesday at 7pm. Fans can purchase match tickets here.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #2 Chilaka, #3 Viader (Brown 66'), #6 Murphy Jr. (Angking 66'), #9 McLaughlin (Boyce 66'), #10 Mesias (Galindrez 78'), #11 Garcia (Sousa 66'), #14 Ramos, #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard, #70 Dourado

SUBS: Mehl, Lapsley

SPK: #4 Garcia, #6 Fernandez, #8 Vinyals (Meredith 56'), #10 Gil, #12 Miller (Crisler 44'), #13 Opara, #16 Pelaez (Brett 75'), #17 John-Brown (Jome 56'), #18 Waldeck, #23 Merancio, #77 Lewis (Akale 74')

SUBS: #1 Billichuk, #14 Pineda







