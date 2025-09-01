Westchester Soccer Club Hosts Richmond Wednesday to Open September Run

Published on September 1, 2025

WSC Grabs Hard Fought Point At Naples: Karsen Henderlong had a pair of first half goals in between scores by J.C. Obregon and Daniel Bouman, and new keeper Enrique Facussé faced 17 shots in his debut, as WSC turned in a hard fought road match for a 2-2 draw Saturday night in Florida. Obregon's 11th USL League One score came just four minutes into the match, but Henderlong followed up with a pair of goals at the 14 and 23 minute marks to put Naples up 2-1 into the break. Bouman then knotted the score just four minutes into the second half off a pass from Noah Powder four minutes into the second half, and both teams then settled into a back and forth that progressed to the eventual draw.

Obregón Speeds To The Golden Boot Lead: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (New York, NY) made sure his brief two match scoring drought ended on Saturday, scoring the fastest goal in the brief history of WSC, just four minutes into the match. Obregon's 15 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward has 11 USL League One goals, which is now tied with Naples' Karsen Henderlong for the league lead. His 64 shots in league action is also first amongst all players and he is the only player to have started all contests in the club's first season. He was a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May.

J.C. Chasing The Record Books As Well: Obregón is now just the sixth player to reach double digits in scoring for a USL League One squad in their first season. The record for most goals scored by a player in an expansion season is 16 by Ronaldo Damus (NTX/2019), followed by Ates Diouf (LEX/2023) - 15, and Irvin Parra (NCO/2022) - 11, who he is now tied with.

Kicking The Richmond Tie: Tonight will be the third time WSC and Richmond have met this season. On May 25 in Mount Vernon, the clubs tied 2-2, with Prince Saydee and JC Obregon staking WSC to an early 2-0 lead before Darwin Espinal and Matt Bolduc evened the score. Their first matchup on April19th produced one of the most exciting USL matches of the season, a 4-4 draw that went back and forth with scores on both sides in stoppage time.

Trying To Be Less Friendly Hosts: A forfeit win over Spokane, due to The Velocity using an ineligible player, on July 16 gave WSC their only USL League One match home win of the season. Outside of the forfeit, WSC is 0-5-4 in Mount Vernon in League play this season. Their other home win come in US Open Cup play, a 3-2 win over the NY Pancyprian Freedoms On April 2.

New Additions: Westchester Soccer Club continues to remap the first year roster in the season's later stages, adding two new pieces this past week. Last Tuesday they signed goalkeeper Enrique Roberto Facussé Hasbun to a contract. Facussé made his debut Saturday, starred at The University of Kentucky and, joins WSC from Liga Nacional club Juticalpa, on loan from Motagua. Thon on Friday they added midfielder Deshane Beckford on loan from comes to WSC from Hartford Athletic where he appeared in 14 matches with one goal this season. Beckford's USL Championship career began in 2019 when he joined Rio Grande Valley on loan. In his inaugural season for the league, he played in nine matches and accumulated one goal. He played for RGV again in 2020 before signing with Colorado Springs in 2021, where he doubled his appearances from the previous season.

Solving Seconds: WSC is still looking for their first win of the season when they enter the second 45 either tied or behind. They are now 0-8-6 in matches where they were not leading at the break.

Against Clubs Trying To Move Up: WSC is 1-2-6 thus far against clubs looking to gain playoff positions down the stretch.

Long, Cool Summer: Since the calendar turned from spring to summer, WSC's spots in the W column have gone south. Removing the 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane, the club has gone 0-8-3 overall, 0-6-3 in USL League One play, since their 2-1 road win at Forward Madison on June 18.

Close But Not: Eight of the last 11 WSC w/l decisions have been decided by one goal, with WSC going 1-7-0 in those eight matches. Overall in USL League One play, WSC has had six matches decided by one goal, going 1-5-0 in the six thus far.

Road Work: WSC has enjoyed more success away from their home turf in USL League one play thus far, going 2-5-4 thus far on the road. That includes wins at Madison and Texoma and a 4-4 tie at Richmond, which is the club's high mark for goals scored thus far this season.

Other League Leaders: Noah Powder's 28 chances created rank 6th, while Jonathan Bolanos 25 chances created rank 14th in the league so far.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the match tied for 5th in scoring in USL League One with 30 goals, 8th in shots taken with 238, and tied for 6th in passing accuracy (81%). WSC has allowed the most goals in league play thus far (44) and has yet to record a clean sheet.

Homegrown Scorers: In USL play, New York area natives Obregón (New York, NY) McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Samory Powder and Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) have accounted for 22 of the club's 35 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far. WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder and his brother Samory Powder have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Mackic Scores His Second First: The last home match vs. Portland brought an unusual "first" for WSC's Ermin Mackic. It was the second time this season he scored his first official USL League One goal, after having his first wiped off the official record books due to the 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane.

Brotherly Success: The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week. Midfielder Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on April 19. Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). Then we have Samory Powder, the first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah at Richmond, and followed that up with his second goal, the club's only tally, at Spokane.

Other Honors:

Week Four; Defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) Jonathan Bolanos, Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. to the USL Bench.

Week Ten; Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to the USL Bench.

Week Eleven: Andrew Hammersley named to USL Bench.

Week Twelve: JC Obregón named to USL Bench.

Week Fourteen: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee named to USL Bench

Week Fifteen: Dean Guezen, registered the first multi-goal-contribution match of his professional career selected to USL Team of the week..

Week Sixteen: Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., and Head Coach Dave Carton were selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 19; Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 22: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 23: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

WSC's inaugural season partners in addition to Northwell Health and SCORE PT include; Leros Transportation Group - luxury transportation partner, Healthfirst - insurance partner, Manhattanville University - premier education partner, Pepsi Bottling Company of New York - beverage partner, RXR - luxury living/real estate partner, MSG Networks - broadcast partner, Breezemont Day Camp - summer day camp partner, Seatgeek - ticketing partner, and Benjamin's Steak House - steak house partner.

On The Air: All of WSC's USL League One matchups will be seen locally on MSG Networks, with Sam Goldfarb calling the action for most home matches.

Up Next: WSC visits Spokane on September 7 before hosting Omaha on September 13.

Westchester SC vs Richmond Kickers

The Stadium at Memorial Field

Date/Time of the Match September 3, 2025, 7 PM

WSC's Record 3-10-8

Opponent Richmond Kickers

Record 5-11-5

Head Coach Matt Poland

Next Match; at Spokane on September 7







