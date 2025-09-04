Richmond Blanks Westchester Soccer Club 2-0 to Take Season Series

Published on September 3, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Emilio Terzaghai scored on a bicycle kick just eight minutes into the match, and Landon Johnson added a score off a misplay in stoppage time of the first half as Richmond Kickers blanked Westchester Soccer Club 2-0 Wednesday night in Mount Vernon, handing WSC their fourth shutout loss of the season, second at home (the other was 2-0 to Greenville on July 2) Westchester controlled a good deal of the action, outshooting Richmond 17-6 and controlling the ball for almost 64% of the time, but they could not find a way past keeper James Sneddon.

The win gave Richmond the advantage in the season series 1-0-2, while WSC fell to 1-6-4 at home in USL League One play, with their only win being a 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane in July.

WSC's next game will be at Spokane on September 7 at 10 pm ET.







