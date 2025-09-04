Triumph Fall in Stoppage Time against Portland

Published on September 3, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club battled to the final whistle on Wednesday night but fell 3-2 to the Portland Hearts of Pine after a dramatic stoppage-time winner at Paladin Stadium on Wednesday. Goals from Ropapa Mensah and Rodrigo Robles weren't enough, as Hearts found the net in stoppage time to complete a dramatic comeback win.

Match Highlights: https://wsc-sports.video/ih1al

The action started early in the 16 th minute when a Portland defender misjudged a header back to goalkeeper Hunter Morse. Greenville's Ropapa Mensah pounced on the mistake, volleying the ball into the far post to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

Just before halftime, Greenville nearly doubled their advantage. Connor Evans floated in a corner to Mensah, whose header looked destined for the back of the net, but Morse came up with a crucial stop to keep Portland within striking distance. But the Hearts were still on the hunt for the equalizer. It came in the 46 th minute- Masashi Wada beat defender Brandon Fricke into the box and calmly slotted a finish into the bottom left corner, leveling the score at 1-1.

Coming out of the break, Greenville responded quickly. Four minutes later, Toby Sims whipped in a cross from the right flank to Rodrigo Robles, who timed his run perfectly and buried his chance to restore the Triumph's lead, 2-1.

The visitors, however, would not go quietly. In the 80 th minute, Jay Tee Kamara slipped through unmarked and fired home a clean strike to tie the match once again at 2-2. Moments later, Portland's Michel Poon-Angeron was shown a second yellow card and dismissed, giving Greenville a man advantage heading into the final minutes.

Despite the numerical edge, it was Portland who had the last word. Deep into stoppage time, Titus Washington delivered the decisive blow, slotting home the match-winner to seal a 3-2 victory for the Hearts.

"We let one slip away," said head coach Rick Wright. "We didn't do the basics well - they're down a man and they scored a goal on us. I'm really at a loss for words, but we got a lot of games left and we have to regroup to go play in a difficult place on Saturday."

Greenville returns to action on Saturday in Naples at 7:00 pm. Watch the match on ESPN+.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.