Earning his Wings: JP Jordan's Breakthrough with Los Pájaros

Published on September 3, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







MLS Next U-19 National Champion, MLS Next U-19 Golden Ball winner, and U.S. Development Academy National Champion - all before the age of 18. It's fair to say that midfielder JP Jordan brings a winning pedigree to the Texoma FC squad.

Jordan began his soccer journey at the renowned Solar SC, where stars such as Weston McKennie, Reggie Cannon, and Jordan's current teammate Reid Valentine all got their start. He spent seven years at Solar SC, developing his game in a professional and competitive environment.

"Solar was a great place for me to grow both as a player and as a person," said Jordan. "On and off the field, Adrian Solca and Misail Tsapos played a huge role in shaping who I am today. They pushed me every day, whether it was technical work or instilling a hard-working mentality."

After graduating high school, Jordan chose to continue his education and soccer career at Southern Methodist University (SMU). The Keller native appeared in 46 matches for the Mustangs, starting 31 of them over the course of three years.

"SMU was my first real challenge coming out of high school. It helped me learn a lot about myself, both as a player and a person. I'm beyond grateful to have attended such a top program."

Before transferring to the University of Louisville, Jordan wanted to continue developing and stay sharp for the start of the Fall 2024 season. He joined USL League Two side Sarasota Paradise to maintain his competitive edge.

"USL League Two was a great opportunity to stay sharp and keep competing during the summer. Sarasota gave me a place to grind, improve daily, and stay ready for the college season. It was a really valuable experience that helped me prepare mentally and physically for the next level."

For his final year of college, Jordan transferred to the University of Louisville, where he started all 17 matches he played in. His impressive season attracted interest from multiple teams after graduation, including USL League One side Union Omaha. Despite going on trial with Los Búhos, Jordan wasn't offered a professional contract. While considering his next move, a familiar friend reached out.

"Adam [Lewis] and I go back to when he was the goalkeeper coach at SMU. After I got released from Union Omaha, Adam helped set up a trial at Texoma FC."

After impressing Head Coach Adrian Forbes in preseason, Jordan earned a professional contract. He was officially announced as a Texoma FC player on March 6, 2025, marking his return to his home state.

"JP has been nothing short of outstanding since he came to the club," said Head Coach Adrian Forbes. "Having arrived on trial, he took his opportunity to shine and was deservedly offered a contract. His attitude, his ability to listen and develop has been exceptional, and that has been evident in the way he has performed this season."

The midfielder started the season with a bang, featuring in Texoma FC's first 10 league matches. Known for his composure on the ball and endless work rate off it, Jordan unfortunately suffered a long-term injury that sidelined him for two months.

After a long road to recovery, the Keller, Texas native made his return on August 2 against the Charlotte Independence, recording the first professional assist of his career. Since then, Jordan has picked up right where he left off, playing in every match since his return from injury.

From the beginning, JP Jordan has been open about his desire to continue both his professional and personal development in a supportive environment - something he believes he has found at Texoma FC.

"Being just about an hour from home and still in my home state is a huge blessing. The whole staff and everyone involved with the club make it feel like a family. That kind of environment is rare, and for me, it's exactly the kind of place I want to be as I take the next steps in my career."







United Soccer League One Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.