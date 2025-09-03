TruStageTM and Forward Madison FC Extend Partnership, Announce Founding Partner Status for USL W Club

Published on September 3, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, Wis. - Forward Madison FC and USL W League Madison have announced a multi-year partnership extension with TruStageTM a longstanding Madison community member and provider of insurance and financial services to millions of consumers in the United States. TruStage will continue to serve as the Official Training Gear sponsor for Forward Madison FC, outfitting all players and technical staff in TruStage-branded training apparel throughout the year.

TruStage will also be recognized as a Founding Partner of the USL W League Club, in addition to the brand's placement on USL W Club training apparel. TruStage and the USL W Club will also partner on community initiatives and match day programming designed to bring members of our community together.

The TruStage sponsorship will continue to include support of a community 7v7 Soccer Tournament, a fundraiser with the Madison Parks Foundation to build four inclusive and welcoming parks in four years for individuals with physical limitations, and Forward Madison's Hispanic Heritage Month initiatives. TruStage signage will be visible at Breese Stevens Field during home matches, there will also be a dedicated match sponsorship night with special recognitions, fan engagement opportunities, and social media content with both clubs.

"We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Forward Madison FC as a founding partner of the USL W League team. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to equity, community, and creating opportunities that uplift and inspire," said TruStage Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, Eric Hansing. "The launch of the USL W League in Madison is more than just the start of a new season-it's the beginning of a movement that celebrates the power of women. TruStage is a forward-looking partner who believes in making brighter financial futures accessible to everyone. We couldn't be more excited to stand alongside Forward Madison FC as we kick off this historic inaugural season in 2026." alongside Forward Madison FC as we kick off this historic inaugural season in 2026."

"We're excited to extend and expand our relationship with TruStage, especially as we continue to grow the Forward Madison FC brand and launch our new USL W League Women's Club," shared Conor Caloia, COO and Partner of Forward Madison FC. "TruStage and our clubs have many shared values. This partnership is an excellent opportunity to showcase these values in our community. We thank TruStage for their commitment to us and the game of soccer in Madison."

Forward Madison FC tickets are available now at ForwardMadisonFC.com. The USL W Club is also accepting Founding Member ticket plan deposits for the inaugural 2026 season at MadisonWomensSoccer.com.

TruStage™ is a financially strong insurance and financial services provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people, meeting the needs of middle-market consumers and the businesses that serve them since day one. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities and improving the lives of those we serve today, and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.trustage.com.







