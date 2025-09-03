Knoxville Beats Spokane to Tie Them in Standings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - No. 3 One Knoxville SC defeated No. 2 Velocity FC 1-0 on Saturday, Aug. 30, at Covenant Health Park. The win extended Knoxville's home unbeaten streak in the USL League One Regular Season and took 3 points from the team directly ahead of them in the standings.

With this result, Knoxville pulled even with Spokane at 38 points. Around the country, No. 5 Charlotte Independence lost, while No. 4 FC Naples and No. 1 Chattanooga Red Wolves both drew on Saturday. The outcomes further solidified Knoxville's place in the top four of USL League One and moved the club closer to the top spot. The top four earn a home playoff match, a top priority for Knoxville given its unbeaten home record.

Knoxville's first attempt of the match came only two minutes into the game. Kempes Tekiela secured a loose ball and fired it from range, but it soared over the goal.

In the 15th minute, it was Tekiela again who beat two defenders and passed it ahead of a wide-open Stavros Zarokostas, whose first-touch attempt forced a diving save.

One Knox broke through in the 24th minute. Dani Fernandez whipped in a cross from the left wing that carried beyond the far post, where Gio Calixtro rose to meet it and headed home for a goal. One Knox now led 1-0 in the biggest game of the season so far.

Zarokostas nearly doubled the advantage in the 45th minute after another Tekiela setup, cutting back inside and shooting with his left, forcing Spokane's keeper into another diving save.

Knoxville carried the 1-0 lead into halftime, thanks in part to a defense that consistently stepped in front of Spokane's passes and shots before they reached goalkeeper Sean Lewis.

In the second half, Abel Caputo fired a rocket in the 53rd minute from outside the box, giving Spokane's keeper no time to react, but it hit the crossbar.

Three minutes later, Zarokostas had another shot attempt, this time off a Stuart Ritchie cross, but it went too far left.

One Knoxville had a great opportunity to extend the lead again in the 84th minute, getting a two-on-one counter attack after a Spokane corner kick, but the ref stopped play for an injury as Mikkel Goling was through on goal.

The Knoxville defense held firm throughout the second half, blocking shots and clearing attempts before they reached Lewis. The keeper was called on to make just one save, but repeatedly pounced on loose balls to end Spokane's offensive possessions.

One Knox held the 1-0 lead through the final whistle, beating the team ahead of them in the standings.

"Anytime you play a team that's close to you in the table, it's massive, it's a six-point game," said Lewis. "It's a big, big win for us."

Final Score: One Knoxville SC 1, Spokane Velocity FC 0

Peaceful Side Club Light Player of the Match: Sean Lewis







