No. 3 and No. 4 Teams Clash as Knoxville Hosts FC Naples

Published on August 26, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC returns to Covenant Health Park on Wednesday, Aug. 27, after a weeklong trip to Richmond. No. 3 One Knox will host No. 4 FC Naples in a matchup with major implications for the top of the USL League One standings and the playoff run-in.

Knoxville's 2-0 win over the Richmond Kickers on Aug. 20 moved the club into third place, leapfrogging Naples. The teams are now separated by just one point, with Knoxville looking to widen the gap and Naples hoping to reclaim the spot.

The stakes go beyond playoff qualification. The top eight teams make the postseason, but finishing in the top four earns a home match. Securing separation from Naples and other challengers is key to Knoxville's push for a home playoff game at Covenant Health Park in October.

One Knox is coming off a 1-0 loss to Richmond on Aug. 23, their first defeat since July 5. The club still hasn't lost at home this season, and a strong crowd could help Knoxville regain momentum.

While One Knox's unbeaten run since July is impressive, FC Naples hasn't lost since June. The good news for Knoxville is that they already beat Naples 1-0 earlier this season, and FC Naples has a losing record in away games.

Naples is one of the league's most efficient attacking teams. They feature the league's second-leading scorer, in Karsen Henderlong, and rank sixth in goals despite attempting the fewest shots. With a 19% conversion rate, nearly one of every five shots they take finds the net.

Knoxville faces a tough stretch this week, with No. 2 Spokane Velocity FC visiting on Saturday after Naples. One Knox will need their fans to show up and show out at Covenant Health Park this week, as these games could be a preview of what is to come in the postseason.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 26, 2025

No. 3 and No. 4 Teams Clash as Knoxville Hosts FC Naples - One Knoxville SC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.