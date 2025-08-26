Forward Madison FC Sign Forward Dean Boltz on Loan from Chicago Fire FC

Published on August 26, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Forward, Dean Boltz, on a season-loan from Chicago Fire FC, pending league and federation approval. Boltz will make his return to Madison after having spent his impressive freshman career at the University of Wisconsin in 2024.

"We're excited to add a player of Dean's quality to our roster at this stage of the season," said Forward Madison Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He's familiar with our club and city having played at the University of Wisconsin and we know his attributes well. We feel he will contribute greatly to our attacking group and we are glad to have him through the end of the season."

An Illinois native, Boltz lit up the college soccer scene his first year with the Badgers in 2024, becoming the first UW-Madison freshman to tally 10 goals and reach 24 points on the season. Boltz was both a United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Second-Team pick and All-Big Ten Second Team selection in his freshman year, finishing the season as the No. 2 goal-scorer in the Big Ten. Boltz set another UW-Madison record in December of 2024 when he was selected third in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft 2025-the highest draft pick of any UW Badger.

"I'm very excited to join the team on loan and try to come in and make an impact in any way I can to help this team push for the playoffs," said Boltz.

Boltz' professional career began this year with Chicago Fire II. Boltz notched 18 appearances, nine starts, four goals and one assist in 750 minutes of play. Boltz will be a prime target on the Mingos offense as they look to secure a playoff spot this season. The striker is set to make his FMFC debut this Saturday on the road against South Georgia Tormenta FC.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.