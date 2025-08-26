Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Forward Madison

Published on August 26, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI - Los Pájaros travel to Madison, Wisconsin to face Forward Madison on Wednesday, August 27 at 7:00 PM CST.

One Last Time

For the final time this season, Texoma FC faces off against Forward Madison in Wisconsin. Breese Stevens Field holds a special place in the hearts of Texoma fans as it was the place where Los Pájaros earned their first point in club history. Madison is also the place where Brayan Padilla, signed to a 25 day contract at the time, scored his first ever professional goal for Los Pájaros.

The birds would meet again in July, this time at Bearcat Stadium where Los Pájaros would be victorious, winning 2-0. Captain Jordan Chavez and forward Brandon McManus scored on the night to help the home side capture all 3 points.

First to Ten

Saturday night saw Texoma FC history be made as midfielder Ajmeer Spengler scored his 7th goal of the season, reaching 10 goal involvements for Los Pájaros this season (7 goals, 3 assists). Spengler is the first player in Texoma history to reach double digit goal involvements and has contributed to a goal every other game. Not far behind is Lamin Jawneh on 7 goal involvements (2 goals, 5 assists) and Luke McCormick (5 goals, 1 assist).

Players to Watch

Ajmeer Spengler: The 24-year-old midfielder has showcased that he is USL League One's best kept secret. In 20 matches for Los Pájaros this season, Spengler has contributed to 10 goals (7 goals, 3 assists), leading to a goal involvement every other game. With Texoma still on the hunt to solidify a spot in the playoffs, Spengler's form will be a major contributor to a successful run.

Javier Garcia: "La Javineta" has cemented himself as one of, if not the best goalkeeper in USL League One since making his first start on May 11 vs AV Alta. Since then, Garcia has kept 4 clean sheets and made 46 saves, winning Save of the Week 4 times in the process. He was also named May's Player of the Month, only the fourth goalkeeper in USL League One history to have the honor.







