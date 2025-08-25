The Resilient Road of Teddy Baker

Published on August 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







Ipswich. One of the oldest towns in England, and the place where Texoma FC midfielder Teddy Baker began his professional soccer journey. Playing for the Ipswich Town academy, Baker rose through the ranks, even making an appearance in the FA Youth Cup.

After his time at Ipswich Town came to an end, Baker lost his motivation and passion for the game, even going so far as to look for jobs in his hometown of Bawdsey. It was his parents' encouragement that pushed him to consider a move abroad.

"My parents motivated me the most to travel to the United States and pursue college soccer," said Baker. "After Ipswich, I wasn't particularly motivated to play at all. I was looking for jobs and universities back home. After they spoke to me about the different opportunities I had in front of me, I sat back for a couple of months and decided it could be a new beginning for me."

In 2021, Baker made the move across the Atlantic and spent two years playing for Lake Erie College. During his time with The Storm, he quickly realized that in order to succeed in achieving his dream of playing professionally, he had to adapt to the American style of play.

"On the pitch, the biggest adjustment was physical. Back home [in England], everybody is technically good and tactically clever. The physical and intense aspect of soccer in the United States helped me develop further into the player I am today."

After an outstanding sophomore season, Baker transferred to Hofstra University, where he truly shined. In 39 games for The Pride, the midfielder scored 10 goals and added 8 assists, earning Scholar All-American honors from United Soccer Coaches while also being named to the Scholar All-Region Team. After graduating, Baker's next challenge came knocking: Texoma FC.

"At the end of my college career, I was at my utmost enjoyment of playing, and I had a chance to achieve one of my childhood dreams. The Texoma FC project, the staff, and the direction the club was going excited me the most. I liked the coaching staff, their background, and their knowledge of the game, and that really encouraged me. It played a huge role in deciding to sign for Texoma FC. This is the right step for me as a player to develop and continue enjoying my football."

His start at Texoma was a bumpy one, playing less than 250 minutes between April and May. Being in and out of the squad is tough for any player, but Baker trusted the process, trusted himself, and trusted the coaches.

"Whether you start, are on the bench, or not in the squad at all, you play a vital role in everything behind the scenes. It can be frustrating not being a consistent starter or not being able to help the team, but using that frustration to benefit your own performance and the team's performance is always the right way to develop. I felt as though throughout the season I have done this."

When an injury crisis struck the Texoma midfield in late May and early June, up stepped Teddy Baker - and he hasn't looked back since. The Englishman has scored 3 times and provided 1 assist this season, becoming an immovable member of Los Pájaros' midfield, playing with a freedom and joy he hasn't experienced since the beginning of his soccer journey. And who does he credit for this? Coach Forbes.

"The most valuable piece of advice Coach Forbes has given me is to play with freedom and showcase my ability and talent. Do not worry about ifs, ands, or maybes - just play freely. His words helped me get the best out of myself and my performances."







United Soccer League One Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.