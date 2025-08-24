Los Pájaros Pick up All 3 Points

Published on August 23, 2025

Texoma FC News Release







GREENVILLE, SC -Texoma FC (6-7-8, 25 Points) picked up all 3 points against Greenville Triumph (6-6-9, 24 Points) 1-0 away from home.

Match Recap

Goal 8' - Ajmeer Spengler (TXO)

Yellow Card 11' - Jordan Chavez (TXO)

Yellow Card 12' - Pascal Corvino (GVL)

Yellow Card 36' - JP Jordan (TXO)

Substitution 45' - Rodrigo Robles & Connor Evans- ON; Chevone Marsh & Benjamin Zakowski- OFF (GVL)

Yellow Card 52' - Will Perkins (TXO)

Substitution 66' - Michael Gonzalez- ON; Ezekiel Soto - OFF (GVL)

Substitution 68' - Davey Mason- ON; Lamin Jawneh - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 77' - Toby Sims- ON; Pascal Corvino - OFF (GVL)

Substitution 79' - Diego Pepi- ON; Brandon McManus - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 81' - Zane Bubb (GVL)

Substitution 90' - Brayan Padilla- ON; Ajmeer Spengler- OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 90+1' - Ozzie Ramos (TXO)

Yellow Card 90+1' - Rodrigo Robles (GVL)

Yellow Card 90+8' - Diego Pepi(TXO)

So Nice, We Had to Do It Twice

Los Pájaros defeated Greenville Triumph away from home in convincing fashion. The night started off hot with Ajmeer Spengler reading a poorly placed pass from the Greenville defense and slotting it into the goalkeeper's bottom corner to get the early lead. Early yellow cards to Texoma captain Jordan Chavez and Greenville's Pascal Corvino would soon follow. Greenville would dominate most of the first half as Los Pájaros continued to absorb pressure, eventually ending the half with Texoma holding on to the 1-0 lead.

The second half would see Greenville continue their dominance they displayed in the first half, controlling a majority of the possession and outshooting Texoma 8 to 3. Defensive and goalkeeping heroics would keep Los Pájaros in the game and eventually win them all 3 points.

¡Móntate en La Javineta!

The McAllen native had quite the night between the sticks for Texoma. Garcia would continue his rich run of form since first starting in May, earning his 4th clean sheet of the season and making 7 saves on the night. 5 of his 7 saves came inside of the 18-yard box, including an incredible double save off of a Greenville corner in the first half. Despite making his league one debut in May, Garcia has cemented himself as one of, if not the best goalkeeper in USL League One this season.

T-Minus 9 Games

After tonight's match, Los Pájaros have 9 games remaining in league play to cement a playoff spot. A tough challenge awaits on Wednesday as Texoma travels away to Madison, Wisconsin once again to face the Mingos on their home soil. This rematch will have a different feel to it as Texoma has found their form while the Mingos have yet to hit their stride this season.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC returns to Bearcat Stadium in USL League One play to face Spokane Velocity, on September 13th. Kickoff is at 7 pm CST.







