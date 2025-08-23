Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Greenville Triumph

Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - Los Pájaros travel to South Carolina to take on the Greenville Triumph at Paladin Stadium on Saturday, August 23 at 6:00 PM CST.

Return to the Road

Los Pájaros hit the road once again to take on the Greenville Triumph. This will once again start a series of three consecutive matches on the road for Texoma where they will travel to Madison, WI on Wednesday and Omaha, NE next Saturday. Los Pájaros will also be playing their third match in 7 days on Saturday, an impressive feat considering the team just finished a brutal 5 match away series from July to early August.

Hello Again

The last time Texoma faced off against Greenville was at the end of May in a Sunday scorcher at Bearcat Stadium. A late Teddy Baker goal would give Los Pájaros all three points and would mark the second consecutive victory in league history for Texoma. Going into this match, Texoma are fighting to secure their spot in the playoffs and a win against 7th placed Triumph would be a huge boost to their playoff run.

Players to Watch

JP Jordan: The Solar SC Academy graduate has had a difficult road on his return to the starting XI. After suffering a head injury a few months back, Jordan has been working hard to return to play, eventually making his return a few weeks ago. Against AV Alta, the Dallas native made his first start since his injury and it appears as if he hasn't lost a step. His hunger to win the ball and his endless engine were on full display, adding a huge boost to the Texoma midfield going into the last few games of the season.

Lamin Jawneh: Gambian forward Lamin Jawneh joined Texoma FC after spending some time playing in the lower tiers of Greek soccer. His resume speaks for itself, spending time with Atlanta United 2 and USL Championship's Phoenix Rising, there's no doubt that Jawneh had talent, he just needed a stage to showcase it. Fast forward to today and the 29-year-old is flying in Texoma, having the joint highest goal contributions in the squad. A fan favorite and a reliable player for Coach Forbes starting or on the bench, Lamin Jawneh has finally found a home in Texoma.







