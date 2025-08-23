Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Av Alta FC

Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







Both teams are coming off wild Wednesday matches; Union Omaha blew out the league's top scorers Charlotte Indeendence by a 4-1 scoreline, thanks to braces by Ryan Becher and Mark Bronnik. AV Alta, meanwhile, clawed back a 3-3 draw from a 3-0 second half deficit at Texoma FC, aided by the hosts going down to ten men in the 55th minute. It sets the scene for a very important match for each side now. AV Alta will want a win to keep from slipping back towards the chasing pack in the bottom half of the current playoff bracket, while Union Omaha can leap into the playoffs with three points. The Owls will especially be hoping to mark the night with a win, given that they'll be celebrating a very important milestone for one of their players...

ABOUT AV ALTA FC

One of the league's newest clubs this year is AV Alta FC. Hailing from Lancaster, California (of the eponymous Antelope Valley), AV Alta have had a slightly up-and-down affair in their maiden voyage. However, with an average of 4,203 fans in attendance (third in the league), they've burst onto the scene with phenomenal support/. While the club was up in second place as recently as mid-July, AV Alta hasn't won a league match since a July 5th win out west over Union Omaha, powered by a goal from former Owl Luca Mastrantonio. (They did defeat USL Championship team Monterey Bay FC in their final USL Jagermeister Cup group stage match, but that still leaves them without a win in all competitions in a month's span.) Key players for the California club include top scorer Eduardo Blancas, who's found the back of the net seven times, and the pair of Jerry Desdunes and Walmer Martinez who each have seven goal contributions on the year.

DION ACOFF'S 100TH MATCH

Only two players have hit 100 appearances in Union Omaha history: Rashid Nuhu and J.P Scearce. With his appearance tonight, Dion Acoff will become the third. Acoff joined the club in February 2022, immediately writing his name into UO lore through his exploits in the club's historic, giant-slaying run to the quarterfinals of the 2022 U.S. Open Cup. His cool demeanor and blistering pace down the wing have served him well throughout his tenure, as he's totaled six goals and eight assists in his time as an Owl.

WILD KINGDOM NIGHT

Tonight is Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Night! We've got a whole bevy of activities available to you, so look out for t-shirt tosses, animal trivia, and more. Plus, we'll have some local wildlife organizations here with live animals! If you want to meet owls, hedgehogs, and even a gator, then you'll never find a better chance than this.

TEXT TICKETING

We are trialing a text ticketing system in lieu of printing out match tickets. For fans who wish to purchase walk-up tickets at the box office on matchday, as well as those who are having trouble accessing their tickets through their Account Manager or Union Omaha Mobile App, we can simply send a text message to your phone containing your ticket.

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 5:00 p.m. on match day. Stop by to get all your Owls swag, including our Nebraska Medicine "Grow Your Roots" Pre-Match Top!

NETTING

Due to Major League Baseball regulations, Werner Park has been outfitted with netting that runs from foul pole to foul pole. Unfortunately, these nets cannot be taken down for our matches.

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5 ¬Â³ x 6.5 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted. As mentioned above, we are also now trialing a text ticketing system.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 4:00 p.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 3:00 p.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General handicap parking is available in all charged lots.

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 10 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Raising Canes & BlueCross BlueShield of Nebraska, go to the advanced ticket window or visit here.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: AV Alta FC

Kick Off Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvava







