Martie Cordaro to Transition to Full-Time Role with Omaha Storm Chasers; Union Omaha Announces Leadership Promotion and Executive Search

Published on February 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - Soccer and baseball executive Martie Cordaro announced today that he will transition out of his leadership role with Union Omaha and serve full time with the Omaha Storm Chasers, marking a strategic leadership shift aligned with major milestones for both organizations.

When Alliance Sports, owner of the Storm Chasers, launched Union Omaha in 2019, it was a natural fit for one leader to guide both teams. That dual-role structure continued even after Alliance sold the Storm Chasers in fall 2024, spanning two ownership groups and two professional sports organizations.

Union Omaha's downtown stadium project is moving forward, and the club is set to play the 2026 season downtown at Morrison Stadium.

"As the stadium project gets underway," Cordaro said, "this is the right moment to return to a one-team, one-sport leadership focus and serve full time with the Omaha Storm Chasers. Of course, I am a lifelong supporter of the Owls, and I will remain an important part of the ownership group. I am deeply grateful to both organizations and the staffs and fans who have made it possible to lead in both roles, and I have great confidence in Union Omaha's leadership and future. This transition is about strategic focus and ensuring both organizations have the dedicated leadership they deserve as they move forward."

Union Omaha also announced leadership updates to support the club's continued growth and long-term vision.

Alexis Boulos has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO), expanding her role overseeing club operations, business strategy, and organizational development. In addition, Union Omaha will launch a national search for a President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to lead revenue strategy across partnerships, ticketing, sponsorships, and future stadium-related initiatives. Both Boulos and the new President/CRO will report to Gary Green, Union Omaha's CEO and Managing Partner.

"Martie's leadership helped establish Union Omaha as a championship club with strong values, competitive ambition, and deep community roots," said Green. "We are incredibly grateful for his vision, commitment, and steady leadership during a formative period for this organization. He helped lay the groundwork for where we are today, including reaching this pivotal stadium milestone."

Green added that the internal promotion and new executive search reflect confidence in the club's direction.

"Alexis has been a driving force behind our operational strength and culture, and her promotion to COO reflects both her leadership and the future needs of the organization. As we prepare for our next phase, including our downtown future, launching a search for a Chief Revenue Officer is a critical step in building the executive structure that will carry Union Omaha forward."

Cordaro echoed his confidence in the organization's leadership and trajectory.

"Union Omaha is in strong hands," he said. "The club's leadership team, ownership group, and staff are exceptionally well-positioned for what comes next. I'm proud of what we built together, excited about what's ahead for Union Omaha, and energized to give my full attention to the Storm Chasers."







