Capelli Sport Becomes the Official Apparel and Equipment Supplier for Corpus Christi FC

NEW YORK - Capelli Sport and Corpus Christi FC are proud to announce a new multi-year partnership beginning January 1, 2026 and extending through November 30, 2029.

This agreement will make Capelli Sport the exclusive uniform, apparel, and on-field equipment provider for Corpus Christi FC. The partnership will feature cohesive, co-branded marketing efforts and will introduce Capelli Sport products throughout the club, including a co-branded presence in the stadium team store. The team store is now open with exclusive apparel you can only find at store.corpuscfc.com.

Founded in 2017 after receiving an expansion franchise from USL League Two, Corpus Christi FC-known as The Sharks-quickly established itself as one of the premier pre-professional clubs in the country. The club began competitive play in 2018 and has built a reputation for fielding elite local, national, and international talent while delivering an exciting brand of soccer to the Coastal Bend community.

Corpus Christi's soccer roots run deep, with over 75 youth teams, a long-standing Men's Sunday Soccer League comprising more than 70 amateur teams, and over 10,000 members participating in the Coastal Bend Youth Soccer Association. The region has hosted major exhibition matches, including MLS Cup champion Houston Dynamo, drawing thousands of fans and highlighting the city's passion for the sport. In 2019, Corpus Christi FC launched its academy to further develop youth talent and create a strong pathway to the collegiate and professional levels.

"We are excited to partner with Capelli Sport in this multi-year agreement," CCFC Founder and President Dr. Kingsley Okonkwo said. "Capelli Sport has supported our goal of creating a path to pro, here in Corpus Christi. They share the idea that we can strengthen our community in a multitude of ways. We were impressed with the quality of Capelli Sport's products and the ideas they have for getting the CCFC name out there."

"Corpus Christi FC has grown from a local vision into a club that truly reflects the Coastal Bend's soccer heartbeat," Director of Pro-Am & League Partnerships of Capelli Sport, Andrew Ross said. "Their commitment to elevating opportunities for youth players, building a bridge to the professional level, and uniting a community with such a rich soccer tradition is exactly the type of mission we love to support. We're proud to partner with an organization that continues to expand the game in a region that has long deserved a stage at the national level."







