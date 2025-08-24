Tormenta FC Falls 2-0 to Chattanooga Red Wolves

Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Conor Doyle

(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

Chattanooga, TN - South Georgia Tormenta FC fell 2-0 to Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday night at CHI Memorial Stadium, playing with ten men after a first-half red card.

The Ibis nearly struck early in the 7th minute, as forward Yaniv Bazini hit the far post with a powerful warning shot. However, the game took a turn in the 20th minute when a red card was shown to Alves following a foul and dispute, leaving Tormenta to play a man down for the remainder of the match.

In the 40th minute, a challenge by goalkeeper Austin Pack led to a penalty for the Red Wolves, which they converted to take a 1-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Pack redeemed himself with an excellent instant reaction save, denying a Chattanooga header just before the halftime whistle, keeping the deficit at one.

After back-and-forth efforts throughout the second half, Chattanooga doubled its lead in the 75th minute with a header goal off a corner kick, sealing a 2-0 result for the home side.

Tormenta FC now returns home to host Forward Madison FC on Saturday, August 30, at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, Paws & Claws Night will make a return on Saturday, September 27, for the second time this season. Fans can bring along their four-legged furry friends and enjoy $3 White Claws all night long. Tickets are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 0-2 Chattanooga Red Wolves

TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Oscar Jimenez, Callum Stretch, Makel Rasheed, Jackson Kasanzu, Gabriel Alves, Conor Doyle ©, Gabriel Cabral, Handwalla Bwana, Niall Reid-Stephen, Yaniv Bazini

CHA Starting XI: Jason Smith, Eric Kinzner, Declan Watters ©, Owen Green, Yanis Lelin, Jordan Ayimbila, Omar Gómez, Wynand Wessels, Pedro Hernandez, Omar Hernandez, Matt Bentley

Scoring Summary:

CHA: 40', Pedro Hernandez (PK)

CHA: 75', Tobi Jnohope (Assisted by Wynand Wessels)

Misconduct Summary:

CHA: 19', Owen Green (Yellow)

TRM: 20', Gabriel Alves, (Red)

TRM: 39', Austin Pack, (Yellow)

CHA: 58', Jordan Ayimbila (Yellow)

CHA: 60', Declan Waters (Yellow)

CHA: 78', Matthew Acosta (Yellow)

