Chattanooga Extends Unbeaten Streak, Downs Tormenta 2-0

Published on August 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC capture another win and defeat South Georgia Tormenta FC, 2-0 to move back atop League One.

South Georgia Tormenta FC went down a man after tempers flared causing Gabriel Alves to be shown red card, and Chattanooga would make the most of the opportunity.

Host side, Chattanooga Red Wolves drew a penalty which was slotted home by winger Pedro Hernandez to put the Red Wolves up by a goal just before halftime. Hernandez has appeared in nineteen league matches this season and recorded his seventh goal of the league campaign, leading all Red Wolves players. Chattanooga and goalkeeper Jason Smith did not allow a shot on goal in the first half.

Tobi Jnohope provided the insurance goal in the 75th minute giving Chattanooga the two-goal advantage with a dramatic diving header.

Chattanooga would go onto win and collect three points moving the team back into first place in the league standings. With the win, the club continues its unbeaten streak having not lost in its previous 10 fixtures. In the last 10 fixtures, Chattanooga has won eight matches and tied two. Smith continues to be excellent in goal picking up yet another shutout putting him at eight clean sheets on the season.

The club will continue its homestand on Saturday, August 30 at 7:00 p.m. as Chattanooga is set to welcome AV Alta FC to Chi Memorial. Following that contest, the Red Wolves will go toe to toe with Charlotte Independence a week later on Saturday, August 30 at 7:00 p.m. Currently both squads the club is set to play rank in the top six of the table which should make for some great action!

This team isn't just making a statement. CHI isn't just offering a stadium. The Chattanooga Red Wolves are an EXPERIENCE. Don't miss your chance to catch the hottest team in USL League One and in Tennessee back in the DEN on Saturday, August 30th at 7:00 PM. Experience the energy.

