Knoxville's Eight-Game Unbeaten Streak Snapped by Richmond

Published on August 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

RICHMOND, Va. - One Knoxville SC lost to the Richmond Kickers 1-0 on Saturday, Aug. 23rd in Richmond. This was the second game of a back-to-back schedule against the Kickers and the first week of an exhausting two-week stretch. Knoxville lost for the first time since July 5.

Even with the loss, One Knoxville remains No. 3 in the USL League One standings. The top eight teams qualify for the playoffs, and the top four earn a home postseason match. Home field holds a huge advantage for One Knox, as they are unbeaten at home this season.

Knoxville nearly struck first in the 6th minute when Dani Fernandez hit the crossbar off a Callum Johnson cross.

Johnson had another beautiful cross in the 11th minute, this time from a corner kick, and Jordan Skelton rose for a header. Gio Calixtro tried to redirect Skelton's header, but deflected it over the goal.

After 120 scoreless minutes between two games, the Kickers finally scored in the 33rd minute off a header from an in-swinging corner kick. Richmond took the first and only lead of the game, 1-0.

Stavros Zarokostas tried to equalise the game in the 43rd minute, but was the second Knoxville player to hit the crossbar.

Knoxville was down 1-0 at halftime.

Head coach Ian Fuller turned to Kimarni Smith and Nico Rosamilia in the 58th minute. Smith made an immediate impact, being the third to hit the woodwork a minute later. He came close again in the 62nd, forcing a save from close range.

Kempes Tekiela, One Knox's leading goal scorer from last year, returned from injury in the 76th minute.

Knoxville dominated possession in the second half and attempted 23 shots in the game, but it didn't turn into any points. Richmond had one shot on target, but that was all it took to take all 3 points.

Final Score: One Knoxville SC 0, Richmond Kickers 1

One Knox returns to Covenant Health Park this week with games on Wednesday, Aug. 27 against FC Naples, and Saturday, Aug. 30 against Spokane Velocity. With Naples currently sitting just below Knoxville in 4th place and Spokane just above in 2nd, this week's matches will play crucial in the postseason race and the Regular Season title.

