Knoxville Rises to No. 3 with Win over Richmond

Published on August 21, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

RICHMOND, Va.- One Knoxville SC beat Richmond Kickers 2-0 at City Stadium in Richmond on Wednesday night. Coming into the match, Knoxville had an eight-game unbeaten streak while the Kickers were looking for their first win in seven games-both streaks were extended.

One Knox jumped up to No. 3 in the USL League One standings after the result of this game. A place inside the top eight in the league standings secures a playoff spot, but placing in the top four secures a home playoff game. With Charlotte Independence losing and AV Alta on Wednesday too, One Knox are now well positioned to finish inside the top-four.

The advantage of a home game in the postseason playoffs could make all the difference since One Knox is unbeaten in their 13 home games this season.

This match was the replay after the postponement of June 13th and August 13th.

Mikkel Goling set the tone for the offense early for One Knox in the 15th minute. Goling held off a defender at the midfield and released the ball to Kimarni Smith, in a wide position, whose touch took him towards the endline, but kept the ball in play with a slide and flick from his left foot that lifted the ball towards Goling in the 6-yard box who didn't have much to do than ricochet the ball into the goal, giving Knoxville a 1-0 lead.

Goling had another attempt in the 39th minute; this time, he was face-to-face with the keeper from around eight yards away after a great through ball. He decided to go with a power shot, but off-balance and lifted it over the goal and put his jersey over his face in disbelief.

Knoxville had a 1-0 lead going into the half with a dominant 62% possession. Richmond's defense was leaving them vulnerable, a theme that would continue into the second half.

Knoxville did not take their foot off the gas. In the 47th minute, only two minutes from the start of the second half, Babacar Diene found Smith on the edge of the box, whose attempt was saved by the keeper.

In the 53rd minute, Stuart Ritchie, the team's leader in crosses, crossed it into Diene, who directed a header into the ground and towards the 19-year old Richmond keeper, James Sneddon. Sneddon was able to get in front of the ball but never fumbled it as Knoxville's top scorer followed his shot, like a striker in form would, and tapped it past Sneddon easily to bring the score to 2-0 for One Knox. Diene has now scored in three straight games.

One Knox had one more opportunity in stoppage time as Lucas Meek, who had been limping for the last 10 minutes of the game, was fouled in the penalty box. Dani Fernandez took the penalty, but it was saved, in what was the last action of the game.

One Knox finished the game with 17 attempts, nine were on target. They hope to have that offensive success once again against Richmond on Saturday.

Final Score: One Knoxville SC 2, Richmond Kickers 0

