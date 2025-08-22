Westchester Soccer Club Returns Home to Mt. Vernon Sunday Hosting Portland in USL League One Action

Charlotte Edges WSC 1-0, Sweeps Season Series: Christian Chaney beat keeper Andrew Hammersley with a shot to the right corner just 20 minutes into the match, and the Charlotte Independence held on for a 1-0 win last Friday night in Charlotte. outshot The Independence 13-11 in the match and at times dominated possession time, but could not find their way past keeper Matt Levy, and were shutout for the third time in League play this season. The loss gave Charlotte a sweep of the season series after a 3-2 win at WSC on May 11 in Mount Vernon. It ruined a homecoming of sorts for WSC Head Coach Dave Carton, who was instrumental in leading the Independence to multiple playoff appearances between 2008-2023.

Anomaly Loss: Prior to Friday,WSC were 2-0-4 in games where they either outscored or held even in goals after halftime (they trailed 1-0 at the break). It marked the first time they lost either matching or outscoring an opponent in the second half.

Howdy, Neighbor? Sunday's match means WSC's will have met every club in USL League One for the season. Ironically their closest opponent in terms of distance is Portland (295 miles), with Richmond (358 miles) being the second closest "rival." That should change next season when New York Cosmos begin play in Patterson, NJ.

Obregón Booting The League: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (New York, NY) continues to be one of USL League One's most prolific offensive threats. Obregon's 14 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward now has 10 USL League One goals, which leads the league. His 54 shots in league action is also first amongst all players. He was also a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May.

Against Those Looking In: WSC is 1-1-4 thus far against clubs trying to advance into playoff contention. Their only loss against the current group was at Union Omaha a 2-1 road loss on Aug. 4

Trying To Be Less Friendly Hosts: WSC looks to build tonight off their dramatic 3-3 draw vs. South Georgia on August 10, their high in goals scored at home for the season. A forfeit win over Spokane, due to The Velocity using an ineligible player, on July 16 gave WSC their only USL League One match home win of the season. Outside of the forfeit, WSC is 0-4-4 in Mount Vernon in League play this season. Their other home win come in US Open Cup play, a 3-2 win over the NY Pancyprian Freedoms On May 2.

Road Work: WSC has enjoyed more success away from their home turf in USL League one play thus far, going 2-5-3 thus far on the road. That includes wins at Madison and Texoma and a 4-4 tie at Richmond, which is the club's high mark for goals scored thus far this season.

Finding the Net Again: WSC's struggles to consistently find the next in recent games continued last Friday. Other than the 3-3 draw at home vs. South Georgia, WSC has found the back of the net just four times in its other six fully played league matches since June 18. WSC landed 19 goals in its first 11 USL League One matchups to start the season.

Long, Cool Summer: Since the calendar turned from spring to summer, WSC's spots in the W column have gone south.Removing the 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane, the club has gone 0-7-2 overall, 0-5-2 in USL League One play, since their 2-1 road win at Forward Madison on June 18.

Improving Stoppage: WSC's 39 goals allowed are most in USL League One, and they have yet to record a clean sheet in league play.

Close But Not: Seven of the last 10 WSC w/l decisions have been decided by one goal, with WSC going 1-6-0 in those seven matches. Overall in USL League One play, WSC has had five matches decided by one goal, going 1-4-0 in the five this far.

Other League Leaders: Jonathan Bolanos 25 chances created rank 6th in the league so far, and Dane Jacomen is currently 9th in saves with 32.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the match tied for 6th in scoring in USL League One with 26 goals, 7th in shots taken with 209, and tied for 6th in passing accuracy (80%).

Homegrown Scorers: In USL play, New York area natives Obregón (New York, NY) McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Samory Powder and Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) have accounted for 22 of the club's 33 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far. WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder and his brother Samory Powder have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Brotherly Success: The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week. Midfielder Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on April 19. Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). Then we have Samory Powder, the first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah at Richmond, and followed that up with his second goal, the club's only tally, at Spokane.

Other Honors:

Week Four; Defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) Jonathan Bolanos, Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. to the USL Bench.

Week Ten; Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to the USL Bench.

Week Eleven: Andrew Hammersley named to USL Bench.

Week Twelve: JC Obregón named to USL Bench.

Week Fourteen: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee named to USL Bench

Week Fifteen: Dean Guezen, registered the first multi-goal-contribution match of his professional career selected to USL Team of the week..

Week Sixteen: Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., and Head Coach Dave Carton were selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 19; Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 22: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 23: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

On The Air: All of WSC's USL League One matchups will be seen locally on MSG Networks, with Sam Goldfarb calling the action for most home matches.

Up Next: WSC closes out the month at Naples on August 30 before hosting Richmond on September 3.

Match Notes- Match Notes- Westchester SC vs Portland Hearts of Pine August 24, 2025

The Stadium at Memorial Field

Date/Time of the Match August 24, 2025, 7 PM

Location: The Stadium at Memorial Field

WSC's Record 3- 9-7

Portland Hearts of Pine

Record: 4-4-9

Head Coach: Bobby Murphy

Next Match; at Naples on August 30







