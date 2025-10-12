Westchester Soccer Club Wraps Inaugural Home Schedule with Historic 2-0 Shutout of Playoff-Bound FC Naples

Published on October 12, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester Soccer Club (5-15-8) gave their hometown faithful lots to cheer about on a rainy October Sunday, as they put a wrap on the home portion of their inaugural season with a 2-0 win over playoff bound FC Naples (12-8-8) at the Stadium at Memorial Field.

Following a scoreless first half, WSC draw first blood when a Deshane Beckford volley found its way to Dean Guezen to the right of the net, and his cross went off two Naples players, including Brecc Evans, and into the goal for an own goal and a 1-0 lead at the 64th minute. Then ten minutes later, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. beat keeper "Lalo" Delgado with a header into the right side of the net to give the homestanding club an insurmountable lead.

It was the first USL League One clean sheet in club history, as Enrique Facussé turned back nine Naples shots to secure the shutout and the three points for WSC, in front of a rain-soaked crowd of 2,230.

Obregón, Jr. snapped a two-match scoreless streak with his 15th tally in league play, one short of the record for most goals scored by a player in an expansion season. He now trails just the 16 by Ronaldo Damus (NTX/2019), and is tied with Ates Diouf (LEX/2023) - 15. He leads all players in scoring in USL League One heading into the league's home stretch.

WSC ends their home campaign at 3-8-4 (including their 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane) at home this season, and the win moved them to 2-13-6 when they entered the second 45 either tied or behind.

The win also meant a split of the "Snowbird Derby" between the two clubs, with the series ending 1-1-1 in the matchup of USL League One's clubs from Florida and New York.

WSC completes their first season at Portland on October 18 and Chattanooga on the 25th.







