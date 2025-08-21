Michael Knapp to Miss Remainder of 2025 Season Due to Injury

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







Chattanooga Red Wolves midfielder Michael Knapp will miss the remainder of the 2025 season following a season-ending injury.

Knapp has been a key part of the Red Wolves midfield, appearing in 22 matches and logging 1,729 minutes. He scored three goals, recorded one assist, and consistently provided stability and leadership in the middle of the field.

Head Coach Scott Mackenzie praised Knapp's impact this year, stating:

"Mike's contribution to this season cannot be understated. He has been immense in every minute played, and I truly believe has been one of the best central midfielders in the league this year. Unfortunately injuries are part of the game, but I know he will be back better than ever."

Knapp also shared a message with fans:

"Hey everyone, I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all the fans for your incredible support this season. Your messages and love have meant the world to me, and I appreciate everyone who has checked in. This season has truly been one of the best, and I couldn't have done it without you all behind me. I promise to work hard and come back stronger and better than ever. Thank you once again for being such an amazing part of this journey!"

The entire Chattanooga Red Wolves organization thanks Michael for his outstanding efforts this season and looks forward to his recovery and return to the pitch.







