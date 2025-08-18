Knoxville Extends Unbeaten Streak in Win against Reigning Champions, Union Omaha

Published on August 18, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC defeated 2023 and 2024 USL League One Champions, Union Omaha 1-0 in Covenant Health Park on Saturday.

The win was Knoxville's first against Omaha since its expansion into the USL League One and extended its unbeaten streak to seven matches, the second-longest active streak in USL League One. Chattanooga Red Wolves lead with eight, and they were the last team to beat Knoxville.

Knoxville had a revamped starting XI, James Thomas made his first start of the season, Gio Calixtro made his first start since July 12, and Lucas Meek, who joined the team this month, made his first start for the club.

Meek looked to introduce himself early to fans with a highlight goal. In the 18th minute, Meek back-heeled a pass and Thomas crossed it back in to Meek, who attempted a back-heel shot that went over the net.

In the 33rd minute, it was Meek again. Kimarni Smith found him 6 yards away, and Meek had a pair of shot attempts, the first one saved and the second hit off the right post into the air. Calixtro rebounded Meek's attempt with a shot of his own, but it was saved.

These goals might have gone in against any other goalkeeper, but Omaha's keeper, Rashid Nuhu, is a two-time Golden Glove winner.

The game was tied 0-0 going into the half. Omaha's height made it difficult for Knoxville to get any opportunities from corners and free kicks, and any opportunities they did have were saved by Nuhu.

Babacar Diene forced a save on a free kick in the 48th minute. Diene again, this time in the 52nd minute, forced another save from a header.

In the 67th minute, Stavros Zarokostas placed his cross perfectly where only Diene could get it. Diene headed it above the diving keeper into the back of the net for a One Knox goal. Finally, after many saved attempts, Knoxville takes the 1-0 lead.

After Diene's goal, Knoxville was stuck on defense for the rest of the game. Goalkeeper Sean Lewis made several key stops, including a pair of diving saves to preserve the lead. Zarokostas nearly doubled the advantage in stoppage time, but his chip flew over the crossbar just before the final whistle.

"He's a problem for other teams- that's probably the best way to describe him," said Captain Jordan Skelton after the match about Diene. When asked about the busy schedule ahead with 4 matches within the next 2 weeks, Skelton said "We will take it one game at a time. What is important right now is Wednesday night vs Richmond. That's all our focus."

One Knoxville now heads to Richmond, Virginia, for back-to-back matches against the Kickers before returning home to face two top clubs in FC Naples, on August 27, and Spokane Velocity FC on August 30.

Final Score: One Knoxville SC 1, Union Omaha 0

Peaceful Side Club Light Player of the Match: Babacar Diene

Author: Logan Stacy







United Soccer League One Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.