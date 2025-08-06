One Knoxville SC Bolsters Attack with Signing of Forward Lucas Meek

August 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Knoxville, TN - One Knoxville Sporting Club is thrilled to announce the signing of forward Lucas Meek ahead of the final stretch of the 2025 USL League One season. A dynamic and versatile attacker, Meek brings energy, experience, and goal-scoring pedigree to Knoxville as the club makes a strong push for playoff positioning.

Meek, a University of Washington product and former MLS SuperDraft pick by Inter Miami CF, joins One Knox following a standout stint with Manly United of the NPL NSW in Australia.

Meek developed his game at the collegiate level with the Washington Huskies, where he helped lead the team to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances and earned All-Pac-12 honors.

"I'm so excited to be a part of this Club" said Meek. "Hopefully goals will come and lots of smiles and fun will follow."

