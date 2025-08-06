One Knoxville SC Bolsters Attack with Signing of Forward Lucas Meek
August 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC News Release
Knoxville, TN - One Knoxville Sporting Club is thrilled to announce the signing of forward Lucas Meek ahead of the final stretch of the 2025 USL League One season. A dynamic and versatile attacker, Meek brings energy, experience, and goal-scoring pedigree to Knoxville as the club makes a strong push for playoff positioning.
Meek, a University of Washington product and former MLS SuperDraft pick by Inter Miami CF, joins One Knox following a standout stint with Manly United of the NPL NSW in Australia.
Meek developed his game at the collegiate level with the Washington Huskies, where he helped lead the team to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances and earned All-Pac-12 honors.
"I'm so excited to be a part of this Club" said Meek. "Hopefully goals will come and lots of smiles and fun will follow."
Meek will be available for selection immediately.
United Soccer League One Stories from August 6, 2025
- One Knoxville SC Bolsters Attack with Signing of Forward Lucas Meek - One Knoxville SC
- Rising Star: "El Trencito" on Track to Stardom - Texoma FC
- Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Westchester Sc - Union Omaha
- Charlotte Independence to Host Military Appreciation Night on August 9 - Charlotte Independence
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent One Knoxville SC Stories
- One Knoxville SC Bolsters Attack with Signing of Forward Lucas Meek
- Knoxville's Offense Shines Early in Win over Portland
- Preview: VOLS Night at Covenant Health Park against Portland Hearts of Pine
- Knoxville Ties Charlotte in a Clash Between the No. 4 and No. 5 Teams
- Knoxville Aims to Stay Unbeaten at Home vs. Charlotte Independence in the USL League One