Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Westchester Sc

11 of Union Omaha's final 15 matches are at home, and two of them come this very week. With more pups in the stands for another Wednesday match, your Owls will be looking to rebound from a close loss at Spokane by taking on a Westchester SC side that hasn't won (barring extenuating circumstances) since mid-June. Union Omaha have seen an infusion of energy in their side of late, from a slew of new attacking threats to the new vibes of interim head coach Vincenzo Candela, but with over half of the season past us, it's time to really begin racking up the points for a playoff chase. The Owls can look to Player of the Month nominee Ryan Becher, already with four goals since arriving in late June, and Golden Playmaker leader Charlie Ostrem for support, among many others.

ABOUT WESTCHESTER SC

To this point in the season, we've faced off against four of the five newcomers to USL League One (Portland, Texoma, Naples, and AV Alta). Westchester SC will complete the set when the whistle blows to kick things off today. The New York-based outfit are maybe the most star-studded of the lot, featuring names like Golden Boot leader Juan Carlos Obregón Jr, ex-MLS and Haitian national team player Andrew Jean-Baptiste, and former MLS All-Star Kemar Lawrence. Despite such a veteran presence, a story of Westchester's season has been an inability to see matches through. They have led in 11 matches this season, but only won two of them. With the second-most points gained from losing positions in the league as well, though, anything can happen in this matchup!

PUPS AT THE PITCH

This is our third of five Pups at the Pitch nights this season, taking place on Wednesdays all throughout the year! Please use this link to register your dogs pre-match, or scan the QR code at Gate 1. You can check in at the table outside Gate 1 so both you and your furry friend(s) can get in.

Dogs must stay either in the berms or on the concourse throughout the match.

SPECIALTY FOOD PROMOTION

We will be serving some specialty concessions for this match, such as the elote burger, southern hot cheeto dog, and jalapeno margarita. If you get one, ten make sure to post it on your socials and tag us, as we'll get in touch with you to hook you up with a free berm ticket for our Saturday, August 9th match as well!

TEXT TICKETING

This match, we are trialing a text ticketing system in lieu of printing out match tickets. For fans who wish to purchase walk-up tickets at the box office on matchday, as well as those who are having trouble accessing their tickets through their Account Manager or Union Omaha Mobile App, we can simply send a text message to your phone containing your ticket.

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 5:00 p.m. on match day. Stop by to get all your Owls swag, including our Nebraska Medicine "Grow Your Roots" Pre-Match Top!

NETTING

Due to Major League Baseball regulations, Werner Park has been outfitted with netting that runs from foul pole to foul pole. Unfortunately, these nets cannot be taken down for our matches.

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5 ¬Â³ x 6.5 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted. As mentioned above, we are also now trialing a text ticketing system.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 4:00 p.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 3:00 p.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General handicap parking is available in all charged lots.

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 10 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Raising Canes & BlueCross BlueShield of Nebraska, go to the advanced ticket window or visit here.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: Westchester SC

Kick Off Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvWES







