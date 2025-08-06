Forward Madison FC Fall on the Raod in Chattanooga

August 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The first half of the match saw the Chattanooga Red Wolves come out with an aggressive offensive attack that tested the Forward Madison defense. Just two minutes in, Red Wolves midfielder Matt Bentley tested the Flamingos' backline, forcing a solid save from goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley. Chattanooga forward Omar Hernandez also threatened with a shot from outside the box that went just wide. As the half progressed, Forward Madison began to find its rhythm and settled into the game. A close chance for the Flamingos came when a clearance from a Chattanooga defender ricocheted off forward Garrett McLaughlin, leading to a comfortable save for Chattanooga goalkeeper Jason Smith. The Mingos' defense stood strong against a flurry of Red Wolves' chances, and a boost in possession eventually led to a chance of their own in the 35th minute from forward Juan Galindrez. The chance saw Galindrez's wide-angle shot deflected by a Chattanooga defender, and another comfortable save from Smith. Despite the back-and-forth action and minimal chances toward the end of the half, the teams remained deadlocked, heading into the locker room with the score tied 0-0.

The second half kicked off with Forward Madison maintaining a lot of the early possession. Despite their control, the Red Wolves' defense held firm. The deadlock was finally broken in the 54th minute when Chattanooga's Bentley delivered a pass back across the box for Omar Hernandez, who slotted the ball home to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. The Mingos responded by dominating possession, which led to a series of attacks that resulted in five shots and four corners. The Mingos' attacking efforts paid off in the 78th minute when a throw-in found McLaughlin, whose header to the back post was sent home by Derek Gebhard, tying the match at 1-1. The Gebhard goal now sees him as Forward Madison FC's All-Time Leading Goal Scorer in club history. Forward Madison nearly took the lead in the 86th minute, but a strike from Damiá Viader sailed just wide. However, it was Chattanooga who had the final say. A counter-attack in the closing minutes led to a late goal from Vazquez, sealing a 2-1 win for the Red Wolves.

Goal Summary

HT CHA 0 - 0 MAD

Goal, CHA - O. Hernandez (54')

Goal, MAD - Gebhard (78')

Goal, CHA - Vazquez (90+4')

FT CHA 2 - 1 MAD

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD- Boyce (9')

Red, MAD- Bench (41')

Yellow, CHA- Watters (45+1')

Yellow, CHA- Green (52')

Yellow, MAD- Viader (67')

Yellow, CHA- Bentley (73')

Yellow, CHA- Wessels (90')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC hosts One Knoxville SC on August 9th at Breese Stevens Field. Play kicks off at 7pm. Fans can purchase tickets here.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #2 Chilaka, #3 Viader, #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr, #8 Boyce (Gebhard 62'),

#9 McLaughlin (Garcia 87'), #16 Crull, #19 Galindrez (Dourado 61'), #25 Sousa (Brown 73'), #36 Lapsley, #80 Angking (Mesias 61')

UNUSED SUBS: Schipmann, Ramos

CHA: #1 Smith, #2 Jackson (Ramos 65'), #4 Watters, #5 Ayimbila, #6 Wessels, #8 Rodriguez, #10 Bentley (Lombardi 77'), #15 Mercer (P. Hernandez 65'), #17 O. Hernandez (Vazquez 77'), #18 Green, #22 Kinzner

UNUSED SUBS: Jerez, Lelin, Jnohope, Alhassan, Jin







