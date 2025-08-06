Late Goal Lifts Union Omaha to 2-1 Second Half Comeback Win over WSC

August 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Stefano Pino scored off a wild scramble in front of the net deep into stoppage time to give Union Omaha a come from behind 2-1 win over Westchester SC on Wednesday night in Nebraska, sending WSC to its fifth one goal loss in its last six matches decided by one score. Following a scoreless first half WSC drew first blood when Prince Saydee beat veteran keeper Rafiatu Nuhuu in the 51st minute to give the visitors the 1-0 lead. The action then went back and forth before Ryan Betcher dribbled a shot through a crowd and past a screened keeper Andrew Hammersley to knot the score and set up the late dramatics.

After Pino's goal, WSC actually had a chance to again knot the score in the closing seconds, as Kemar Lawrence lofted a long cross towards the goal that J.C. Obergon headed past Nuhuu, but the shot hit the crossbar just before the final whistle. The loss drops WSC to 3-7-7 in USL League One play and lifts Omaha off the bottom of the league table.

Union Omaha outshot WSC 23-13 in the match.

WSC has a home match against South Georgia on August 10 before heading to Charlotte on August 15.







