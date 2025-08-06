Charlotte Independence to Host Military Appreciation Night on August 9

August 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)









CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Independence will host Military Appreciation Night on Friday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m. as they take on Greenville Triumph SC at American Legion Memorial Stadium, presented by Chick-fil-A. The evening will serve as a powerful tribute to the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the United States Armed Forces.

In partnership with Veterans Bridge Home, the Independence aims to recognize and support military families across the Charlotte region. The match will feature special military-themed programming, pregame recognitions, and a one-of-a-kind look on the pitch, as players will debut custom Military Appreciation kits designed in honor of our nation's servicemembers.

Following the match, game-worn jerseys will be signed by players postgame and sold, with proceeds benefiting Veterans Bridge Home.

"The Charlotte Independence's Military Appreciation Night sends a clear signal to our nation's military families that Charlotte values their service and wants them to live here," said Steven Cole, Veterans Bridge Home Metrolina Market President. "We're proud to partner with the team to honor those families who served and help them thrive here."

Charlotte Independence owner Dan DiMicco also shared his personal commitment to supporting the military community:

"We at the Charlotte Independence have a special respect for our men & women Veterans and Military. Our connection goes way beyond just playing our games at the historic American Legion Veterans Memorial Stadium. I personally would like to thank everyone at Veterans Bridge Home for all they do to connect Veterans and their families to the community. We can never do enough to support them for their sacrifice, never!"

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to receive a complimentary camouflage bucket hat and take part in an evening dedicated to honoring our service members.

Tickets for the match are available now at www.charlotteindependence.com.







