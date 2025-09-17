Senegalese Midfielder Djibril Faye Joins the Jacks

Published on September 17, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today that midfielder Djibril Faye has signed an agreement with the club. The transaction was completed prior to the USL League One Roster Freeze on Monday, September 8.

Faye, 27, last played for United Premier Soccer League side Charlottetowne Hops this past summer. Faye joining the Jacks marks his first opportunity at the professional level.

"Djibril adds depth and athleticism to our midfield group," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "He is dynamic in one-on-one situations with the ability to finish and see creative passes in the final third."

Faye also had a standout stint with NC Ballers FC in the UPSL, where he quickly established himself as one of the league's top attacking threats. In April 2024, the forward scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over Mint Hill FC II.

"I'm very excited and happy to be part of this team," expressed Faye. "I'm looking forward to playing professional games and helping the club achieve the goals it has set."

Faye played his college soccer at Radford University. In the 2020 season, Faye spent time playing in a higher attacking position, where he played in 9 games, logged 631 minutes and netted three goals. Faye earned Big South Conference Freshman of the Week honors in his freshman season after a two-goal week, where he scored his first college goal against USC Upstate and added another the next match against Winthrop.

