Kickers Score Two in Loss to Portland

Published on September 17, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







In the 5th minute, Terzaghi earned a free kick just outside the box. Seufert stood over the ball and sent a gorgeous strike on frame but a Portland defender got in the way and sent the ball over the cross bar. The ensuing corner from Beckett Howell swung in beautifully but fell just behind Marcelo Lage on the run in.

In the 15th, Terzaghi won the ball again in the middle of the pitch and found Darwin Espinal on the run. Espinal switched the field and found Simon Fitch who attempted a cross and forced a corner. Howell's ball found the head of Chandler O'Dwyer but Portland's keeper Hunter Morse knocked it away.

The Kickers would push again in the 20th minute. On as the six tonight, O'Dwyer sent a ball up the left wing to Howell. The 20-year-old wingback took space before passing to Espinal who shook two defenders and switched to his right foot. Espinal took a shot from the top left corner of the box and sent it flying on frame, rocketing off the far post and in to even the score.

Portland would find one from the penalty spot in the 27th minute and that would end the scoring before the half.

In the 30th minute, Portland tried to clear the ball over top but the Kickers shut the attempt down and found Terzaghi up the middle. Terzaghi sent the ball to Howell who was taken down in the box but only awarded a corner.

Coming back from halftime the Kickers pushed early but couldn't breakthrough. Portland tried to attack again in the 50th minute but Griffin Garnett stepped into the line of the shot and goalkeeper James Sneddon came up with the save.

Ultimately, Portland would find three more in the second half but Richmond wouldn't go down without a fight.

In the 77th, Hayden Anderson buried his first goal at City Stadium as a Kicker. The South Carolina native sent one into the back of the net off a play back from Maxi Schenfeld. Anderson's goal mimicked Espinal's in the first and bent well around Morse and inside the back post.

In the 78th minute, Portland pushed again but Sneddon came well off his line to corral the attempt. Anderson looked to answer on the other end but instead found Baer who sent a ball through to Terzaghi. El Rey was taken down in the box but no penalty was called and the ball was cleared.

The Kickers looked to push several times more but Morse flew around his box. One Portland counter found Masashi Wada on the run who ultimately earned a second penalty kick for Maine on the night. Sneddon stepped up and made the save on the actual penalty but Wada scooped up the rebound.

The Kickers are back for Hispanic Heritage Night Saturday night at City Stadium! Get your tickets now at richmondkickers.com/tickets.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.