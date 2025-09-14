Kickers Fall 0-1 to Forward Madison

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Richmond Kickers fell 0-1 on Saturday night to Forward Madison in the second leg of the Henny Derby. The Kickers saw three shots on target and fielded six Richmonders on the night, four of them former academy players.

In the 9th minute, Kirky took space just outside the box and ripped one towards the top left 90 minute. The shot was gorgeous but snuck just wide of the goal mouth.

Restarting quickly, Madison looked to sneak through but James Sneddon quickly came off his line on a ball through to Dourado. The 19-year-old stretched long on the ground and stopped the oncoming striker dead in his tracks, scooping up the ball.

In the 33rd minute, the Kickers went on the counter again. Terzaghi ripped one on frame but the Madison goalkeeper made the stop and sent the ball to the sideline where Madison scooped it up.

Terzaghi would work to score early in the second half, dribbling through traffic but the attempt rounded just outside of the far post.

The Kickers pushed throughout the half. Terzaghi took another rip from the top of the box that went just wide.

The Kickers started a push in the 71st minute. Simon Fitch drove well up the left side before he found Chandler O'Dwyer to swing the ball. Beckett Howell found Darwin Espinal who took space and dished to Terzaghi. Terzaghi took space again and pulled a shot just barely wide again.

Madison earned a free kick in the 75th minute but Lage and Sneddon communicated well to shut the shot down and clear it.

Madison would earn a corner 2 minutes later and move around the perimeter with it before sending a ball on frame. Snedoon threw himself into the fray and shut down the attack, earning a high five from Lage.

Late in stoppage time, Madison would find a goal that ricochetted around the box off several players and in. To answer, the Kickers took two corners but Madison's goalkeeper corralled the second and the whistle blew shortly after.

The Kickers will take the pitch again this Wednesday on national television as they host the Portland Hearts of Pine for RVA Community night!







