Forward Madison FC Wins Henny Derby in Stoppage Time Thriller

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The Henny trophy returns to Madison following a one goal victory at the death.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #3 Viader, #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr. (Sousa 88'), #10 Mesias, #11 Garcia (Brown 67'), #14 Ramos, #16 Crull, #70 Dourado (Galindrez 78'), #80 Angking (Boyce 67'), #99 Botlz (McLaughlin 67')

SUBS: #36 Lapsley, #2 Chilaka

RIC: #2 Barnathan (O'Dwyer 46'), #4 Fitch, #9 Kirkland (Johnson 63'), #10 Seufert, #16 Cela (Franca 80'), #19 Espinal, #25 Lage, #32 Terzaghi (Billhardt 80'), #34 Howell (Anderson 80'), #35 Sneddon, #38 Garnett

SUBS: #1 Jara, #6 Baer

Match Action

This Henny Derby started off quickly with a close chance in the 4' when a beautiful ball was crossed in to a waiting Dean Boltz, but he put it just over the bar. This was the first start for Boltz since joining the Mingos on loan from Chicago Fire FC. Forward had another great chance in the 14' when Timmy Mehl sent in a perfect cross to Aiden Mesias who put it off the woodwork. Schipmann came up with an outstanding save in the 30' when he found himself one-v-one with Richmond's Joshua Kirkland and got his hand to it to send the ball out wide of the frame. Schipmann made another great save in the 32' when Terzaghi hit a rocket from distance that he was able to stop to keep the match scoreless. Lucca Dourado took a rip in the 41' that looked promising but lifted just wide of the goal. The teams entered the break scoreless.

The second half started off feisty with both teams feeling the pressure and play starting to get chippy. Forward had another close chance in the 56' when Dourado sent one flying just wide of the frame. Madison won a freekick in a dangerous area in the 58' but were unable to convert. Forward had a flurry of chances late in the half and their tenacity paid off when late sub, Ferrety Sousa, buried the game winner with a backheel in stoppage time that sent Breese into bedlam. With this victory, the Henny Derby trophy returns to Madison and the Mingos claim all three critical points in the league.

"In front of the crowd that was there tonight, incredible," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "The last minute winner, the drama, I'm just really proud of the guys because we've had opportunities to throw in the towel this season and the thing that I'm most proud of during a really difficult and tumultuous season is that the guys haven't quit. Just really proud of the guys and hope we can string a few results together and still make some noise here. We're not out of it."

"We know every game is do or die so every game is really a playoff game for us," said goal-scorer, Ferrety Sousa. "Every game we have to go out there and get a win and that's just what we're going to try to keep doing. On the road, at home, just try to go at it with everything and go out swinging."

"We focus on one game at a time," said Forward defender, Jason Ramos. "We're there. We're right there. Every team in the league knows we're right there. We know what we're capable of and we're pushing for playoffs."

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD, Sousa (90'+3)

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD- Ramos (51')

Yellow, MAD-Murphy Jr (60')

Yellow, MAD- Sousa (93')

Next Match

Next up, Forward Madison are on the road in Greenville, South Carolina as they take on Triumph SC. This match kicks off at 6pm and fans can catch the action in the Forward Club at the Official Watch Party.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.