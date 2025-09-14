Spokane Velocity FC Show Gritty Offense in Draw Against Texoma FC

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

SPOKANE, WA - Despite a strong effort away from their home pitch, Spokane Velocity FC played to a 3-3 draw with Texoma FC. This marks Velocity's second draw with Texoma FC this season.

Velocity FC wasted no time getting on the offensive, with Shavon John-Brown firing two early shots on goal in the first 10 minutes. The first goal of the match came in the 15th minute, as Texoma FC Forward Brandon McManus found the bottom-left corner of the net.

Velocity FC responded in the 26th minute, as Forward Neco Brett scored his second goal of the season off of a cross made by Midfielder Andre Lewis. Texoma FC Midfielder Ajmeer Spengler then recorded his team-leading eighth goal of the season in the 35th minute, only for Velocity FC Midfielder Luis Gil to score the equalizer in the final minute of the first half.

Tonight's match was the first since Velocity played Chattanooga on July 19th where Velocity Goalkeeper Carlos Merancio has allowed multiple goals. Merancio entered the match allowing the fewest goals in USL League One this season (15). "We were not compact enough and allowed too much chaos and transition, which is Texoma's strength," said Spokane Head Coach Leigh Veidman.

The scoring continued early into the second half, as Brandon McManus notched his second goal of the match in the 50th minute, followed by Velocity FC Defender Jalen Crisler scoring his second goal of the season in the 65th. "We need to continue to build on the good moments and keep working to improve," Crisler said.

This match marked the first time Velocity FC has scored three or more goals in a match since May. "The guys have worked hard on the attacking side of our game in training so you saw results of that in certain moments tonight, but we still have a lot of work to do," said Coach Veidman.

The final 30 minutes of the match saw no additional goals, allowing Velocity FC to escape Sherman with one point. Goalkeeper Carlos Merancio praised the team's effort while emphasizing that the attention is already on the next challenge. "We showed resilience to come back, but are disappointed with the result as we are always looking for 3 points," Merancio said. "Now our focus is on Omaha."

Following Saturday's draw, Spokane Velocity FC will travel to Papillion, Nebraska to play Union Omaha on Wednesday, September 17. The match is set to kickoff at 5 PM PT and can be streamed on ESPN+. For tickets to Velocity's next home match, visit https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-tickets/.







