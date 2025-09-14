Similar First Season Growing Pains; 2-1 Win Gives Union Omaha Series Sweep over Westchester Soccer Club

Published on September 13, 2025

Westchester SC News Release







A three match homestand began with an all too familiar result in this inaugural season for Westchester Soccer Club, as Mark Bronnik stuffed home a short rebound of an Enrique Facussé save in first half stoppage time, and the goal proved to be the difference in a 2-1 win for surging Union Omaha Saturday night in Mount Vernon in front of 2,028 fans under the lights.

WSC got off to a strong start when JC Obregon nailed his league leading 13th goal of the USL League One season off a corner from newcomer Deshane Beckford in the ninth minute...his second-fastest goal of the season in a match...to give the home side a 1-0 lead. But the advantage was short-lived-just six minutes later, Pato Botello Faz pounced on a loose cross and leveled the match. Neither team found the net in the second half despite WSC playing a man up for the last few minutes when Botello Faz was issued a red card.

Outside of their forfeit win over Spokane, due to The Velocity using an ineligible player, on July 16, WSC is 0-7-4 in Mount Vernon in League play this season. Overall in USL League One play, WSC has had eight matches decided by one goal now, going 1-7-0 in the eight thus far.

WSC returns home for the next two weekends, hosting two teams they have already beaten on the road this season, Texoma on September 21 and Forward Madison on the 28th.







