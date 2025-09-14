Forward Madison FC Win Henny Derby in Stoppage Time Thriller

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Forward Madison FC defeated the Richmond Kickers in the second round of the Henny Derby tonight after a 90'+3 goal from defender, Ferrety Sousa, that sent the stadium into pandemonium. The goal at the death secured the 1-0 victory, all three points, and the Henny Derby trophy for the Mingos.







