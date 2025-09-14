Points Shared at Home

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC (6-8-10, 26 Points) picked up a point against 2nd place Spokane Velocity (12-6-4, 42 Points) at home.

Match Recap

Goal 15' - Brandon McManus; Asst. Luke McCormick (TXO)

Goal 26' - Neco Brett (SPK)

Yellow Card 30' - Ajmeer Spengler (TXO)

Goal 35' - Ajmeer Spengler; Asst. Lamin Jawneh (TXO)

Yellow Card 37' - Angelo Calfo (TXO)

Yellow Card 41' - Derek Waldeck (SPK)

Goal 45' - Luis Gil (SPK)

Penalty Save 47' - Javier Garcia (TXO)

Goal 50' - Brandon McManus; Asst. Ajmeer Spengler (TXO)

Yellow Card 57' - Collin Fernandez (SPK)

Substitution 61' -Davey Mason & Brayan Padilla- ON; Lamin Jawneh & Brandon McManus - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 63' -Nil Vinyals & Bryce Meredith- ON; Shavon John-Brown & Collin Fernandez - OFF (SPK)

Goal 65' -Jalen Crisler (SPK)

Penalty Save 70' - Javier Garcia (TXO)

Substitution 75' - James Masango & Javier Martin- ON; Luis Gil & Ismaila Jome - OFF (SPK)

Substitution 75' - Aldair Flowers-Gamboa - ON; JP Jordan - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 90+6 - Diego Pepi- ON; Teddy Baker - OFF (TXO)

6 Goal Thriller

Los Pájaros earned a valuable point at home against 2nd place Spokane Velocity at home. The night started off with Texoma on the front foot with Brandon McManus finding his 4th USL League One goal of the season. Spokane would answer back off of a misplaced pass, equalizing in the 26th minute. Drama continued to heighten as Ajmeer Spengler scored his 8th goal of the season from outside the 18-yard box to put Los Pájaros in front again. A late Luis Gil goal saw both sides enter half-time level at 2-2.

The second half picked up right where it left off in the first with Spokane winning a penalty within seconds of the whistle. Texoma goalkeeper Javier Garcia once again stepped up and saved his 4th penalty this season and kept the game level. Brandon McManus would once again find his name on the score sheet, scoring his first professional double in his career to put Los Pájaros ahead. Spokane would find the equalizer again in the 65th minute, taking the score to 3-3. Another spectacular penalty save from Javier Garcia in the 70th minute would be Spokane's last chance at goal with both sides finishing 3-3.

La Javineta Continues Writing History

27-year-old goalkeeper Javier Garcia continues to demonstrate that he is one of the top goalkeepers in USL League One and etched his name into USL League One history. So far this season, Garcia has faced a total of 6 penalties and has saved 5, an incredibly impressive statistic considering he only made his Texoma FC league debut in May. Garcia is also currently unbeaten in 4 straight penalties taken, another incredible statistic.

Take A Bow

Los Pájaros frontline put on a show against Spokane Velocity. Midfielder Ajmeer Spengler improved his goal contributions to 12 in all competitions this season, adding an 8th goal and 4th assist in league play against Spokane. Brandon McManus' double also moved him joint 2nd top goalscorer for Texoma FC in league play, scoring his 4th and 5th of the USL League One season and 7th in all competitions.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC returns to Bearcat Stadium in USL League One play to face AV Alta, on October 4th. Kickoff is at 7 pm CST.







United Soccer League One Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.