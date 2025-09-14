Triumph Fall Short in Peach States Derby Clash

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph SC's push in the Peach States Derby came up short on Saturday night, as the club fell 2-1 to Tormenta FC at Paladin Stadium. The loss dropped Greenville to 0-1-1 in the Derby series this season and 12th overall in USL League One standings with only six matches remaining.

After a quiet first half that saw little action, the visitors struck just before the break. In the 45th minute, Makel Rasheed rose to meet a set-piece delivery, heading home the opener for Tormenta. Just minutes later, Rasheed nearly doubled the advantage, but defender Brandon Fricke heroically stepped in to clear the chance off the line and keep Greenville within reach heading into halftime, 1-0.

The second half saw Greenville attempt to grow into the game, but Tormenta struck again in the 74th minute when Yaniv Bazini tucked home the team's second of the night. Refusing to back down, Greenville showed fight in the final stretch. In the 81st minute, Connor Evans powered through Tormenta's midfield and slotted home a goal to ignite hope for the home crowd. Despite a late surge and several close looks, the Triumph were unable to find an equalizer and fell 2-1.

"We made some small mistakes tonight, but they became large and let in goals," said head coach Rick Wright. "The guys were warriors but had to battle through some difficult situations and tough calls on the field. All we can do is keep our heads down and keep fighting."

Greenville will look to regroup as they continue their league campaign, still searching for momentum in both the Peach States Derby and the table. GTSC is back home again on Saturday, September 20th, to face Forward Madison at 7:00 PM.







