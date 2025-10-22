Triumph SC Launches Season Ticket Deposits for New Mauldin Stadium

Published on October 22, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club has launched a deposit campaign for season tickets to the team's 2026 matches at its new stadium in Mauldin's BridgeWay Station development, the club announced Tuesday. The Club announced in September that construction is underway, with a planned completion next spring.

Fans can now place a $35 per seat deposit to secure their priority spot for seat selection at an exclusive event later this offseason. With limited inventory available in the new stadium - including premium seating, chairback options, and a dedicated supporters' section - fans are encouraged to act quickly to guarantee their place in Triumph history.

"We're excited to begin the next chapter of our Club's journey at our new stadium," said Triumph President Chris Lewis. "We look forward to welcoming thousands of new supporters and fans to BridgeWay Station in 2026, and becoming a season ticket member is the best way to guarantee your seats for what will be a memorable season."

Fans can visit GreenvilleTriumph.com for more information on 2026 season tickets, including frequently asked questions and sales representative information. Deposits can be placed through the club's website, by phone, or by visiting the Triumph Team Store at 22 South Main Street in downtown Greenville.







