Match Preview: Red Out vs. Portland on National TV

Published on September 16, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







Hosting the Newcomers from the North: The Richmond Kickers (6-12-5, 23 pts) return home to host the Portland Hearts of Pine this Wednesday for RVA Community Night. Slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m., the midweek fixture is the second leg in the season series between the two teams. The Kickers first traveled to Portland to take on the newcomers on Aug. 9 and held the Maine side to a 0-0 result in a rocking Fitzpatrick Stadium. The Kickers will look to bring the same intensity back to City Stadium this Wednesday.

Recent play: The Richmond Kickers are 2-1 in their last three matches, with two more matches at home this week. First the Roos gritted out a 1-0 win over One Knoxville at home. Then, Wednesday, Sept. 3, the Kickers traveled to Westchester, NY to take-on the newcomers and ultimately won the season series over Westchester with a 2-0 win. Emiliano Terzaghi buried a beautiful shot off the volley from a Simon Fitch cross. And, 18-year-old Landon Johnson was relentless in his attack through the first half, pestering the keeper into making a mistake and burying the resulting loose ball. On the other end of the field, 19-year-old James Sneddon led the backline to its second clean sheet in a row.

In the third match, the Kickers held a strong line through the first 90 minutes of the second leg of the Henny Derby, but Forward Madison would break through at the death to win 1-0 in Wisconsin. Terzaghi, Kirkland and Johnson found opportunities throughout the match but ultimately couldn't find a lucky bounce in.

Next Home Match: The Kickers play at home TWICE this week! The Kickers return to City Stadium, tomorrow, Sept. 17 for this season's RED OUT! The Roos host the Portland Hearts of Pine for RVA Community Night presented by Ivy Rehab and in celebration of our community, the Kickers have expanded the 3, 4, 5 Happy Hour to include $4 Nightingale Chomps and $5 Falcon Smash. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m, gates open at 5:30. Be sure to arrive early as the first 1500 fans will receive a FREE Kickers t-shirt! Get tickets now at richmondkickers.com/tickets!

The second match this week will be Hispanic Heritage Night and feature performances from Salsa Guy of Richmond as well as $4 Modelo, $4 Pacifico and $6 Costa Chica on Happy Hour from 5-6pm! Tickets for this match are also available at richmondkickers.com/tickets!

Competition: USL League One

Date: September 17, 2025

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: City Stadium

Forecast: 69/60F, Rainy

Broadcast TV: CBS 6.3. ESPN+







