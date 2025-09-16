Messer, Green, Named to USL League One Team of the Week

Published on September 16, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

PORTLAND, Maine - After playing key roles in holding league leaders Chattanooga Red Wolves SC to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night, defenders Nathan Messer and Kemali Green have been named to the USL League One Team of the Week for Week 28, the league announced today.

This is Messer's fourth league honor this season, and Green's first.

Green's 61st-minute goal to tie the match was the first of the young Jamaican center back's career. Ollie Wright rolled a short corner to Messer, who launched a cross deep into the Red Wolves penalty area. Green rose to meet it, and headed it into the back of the net to knot the match at a goal apiece.

In addition to his assist, Messer won eight duels and had three interceptions, two tackles, one clearance, and one blocked shot. Green completed 87 percent of his passes, made two tackles, and had one clearance.

USL League One Team of the Week - Week 28

GK - Bernd Schipmann (Forward Madison FC)

D - Jalen Crisler (Spokane Velocity FC)

D - Connor Evans (Greenville Triumph SC)

D - Nathan Messer (Portland Hearts of Pine)

D - Makel Rasheed (South Georgia Tormenta FC)

M - Mikkel Gøling (One Knoxville SC)

M - Ajmeer Spengler (Texoma FC)

F - Neco Brett (Spokane Velocity FC - also Player of the Week)

F - Jerry Desdunes (AV Alta FC)

F - Luis Gil (Spokane Velocity FC)

F - Brandon McManus (Texoma FC)

Coach - Matt Poland (FC Naples)

Bench - Javier Garcia (Texoma FC), Kemali Green (Portland Hearts of Pine), Stuart Ritchie (One Knoxville SC), Andre Lewis (Spokane Velocity FC), Bachir Ndiaye (Charlotte Independence), Javier Mariona (AV Alta FC), Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (Westchester SC)







