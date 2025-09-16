Greenville Triumph Founder Joe Erwin Steps Down as Chairman After Seven Transformational Years

Greenville, SC - Greenville Pro Soccer, LLC today announced that Joe Erwin has stepped down as Chairman of the Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty soccer clubs. The founder of both clubs announced the change to players and staff during a meeting earlier today.

Erwin remains an owner of the team and continues to serve on its board.

Since establishing the Triumph in 2018 as Greenville's first professional soccer team, Erwin's leadership has transformed the Upstate South Carolina soccer landscape.

"From my days playing soccer at Eastside High School to watching the Triumph lift trophies and seeing young girls inspired by our Liberty players, this journey has exceeded every expectation," Erwin said. "The players, the fans, the staff - they've all become family to Gretchen and me."

The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club has distinguished itself not only through on-field success but through its unwavering commitment to the community. The organization believes deeply in building strong foundations, fueling sustainability, and growing a fan base that celebrates the diverse, historic neighborhoods of Greater Greenville and the families who call the Upstate home.

"Sports have this incredible ability to bring people together, to celebrate, to cheer, and to unite people of different backgrounds," he said. "That's why we chose the name Greenville Triumph SC. When we're together, our community truly triumphs."

"I'm incredibly proud of what we are building together - not just the wins and the trophies, but the connections we are forging and the young people we are inspiring," Erwin said.

The timing of Erwin's transition comes as the organization prepares for its next chapter with the 2026 scheduled opening of their purpose-built soccer stadium at Bridgeway Station.

The organization's operating partners expressed deep gratitude for Erwin's transformational leadership and lasting impact on professional soccer in South Carolina.

"Joe didn't just bring professional soccer to Greenville - he created something magical," said Wallace Cheves, chairman of Groupo Ronaldinho and a Greenville real estate developer and entrepreneur. "Joe has built an organization that embodies the very best of what sports can be: inclusive, inspiring, and deeply connected to the community it serves. His vision will continue to guide us as we move into our new stadium and the next phase of our growth."

In 2022, Erwin launched the Greenville Liberty, the Upstate's first pre-professional women's soccer team. The Liberty serves as a crucial bridge in the women's soccer pipeline between college and professional soccer, featuring current and former collegiate stars and elite youth players with ties to the Upstate. Since its inception, several Liberty players have gone on to sign professional contracts.

The clubs will announce details regarding leadership transition in the coming days.







