Rasheed Earns Team of the Week After Standout Performance against Greenville

Published on September 16, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC defender Makel Rasheed

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC defender Makel Rasheed has been named to the USL League One Team of the Week following his stellar performance in Tormenta FC's 2-1 win over Greenville Triumph SC.

Rasheed earns his third team of the week of the season after coming up big for the Ibis on Saturday night. The centerback was a crucial piece in the defense, making sure the match stayed in the Ibis' favor. In the 35th minute, Rasheed made an important block in the box that kept Greenville at bay. Just before the break, midfielder Mason Tunbridge whipped in a free kick that found Rasheed's head, giving Tormenta a 1-0 lead.

This moment shifted momentum for the team, helping them create more opportunities to score. Rasheed stepped up again in the 55th minute with another important block to keep Tormenta's lead. Rasheed tallied over 75% passing accuracy, three blocks, 12 clearances, and 80% ground and aerial duels won.

Tormenta FC shifts its focus to its next match against AV Alta FC on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 p.m. ET at Lancaster Municipal Stadium. The South Georgia squad will return home on Saturday, Sept. 27, to host the Richmond Kickers at 7:30 p.m. for Paws & Claws night. Supporters are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to the match and enjoy $3 White Claws throughout the evening. In partnership with local shelter Fixing the Boro, the club will host a pet adoption event from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Fans who donate pet supplies at the gate will receive free student admission or $5 General Admission tickets. Tickets are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.

