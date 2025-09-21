Kickers Fall, 2-3, to Charlotte in Hard Fought Battle at Home

Darwin Espinal scores an equalizer earning his ninth goal of the season and Chandler O'Dwyer buries the ball from the spot.

Emiliano Terzaghi earned a free kick and quickly restarted to switch fields over to Simon Fitch in the 23rd minute. The Richmond native sent the ball up to Adrian Billhardt making his first start at City Stadium this season. Billhardt dribbled into the box and when he looked to cross was taken down, earning a penalty kick. Darwin Espinal stepped to the spot and looked to slot the ball in the bottom left corner but it hit the post and stayed out.

A few moments later, Charlotte would find their first of the night.

Terzaghi, Espinal, and Billhardt led the attack tonight with Chandler O'Dwyer and Nils Seufert in support. O'Dwyer took a shot in the 36th minute, running onto a loose ball, switching to his left just outside the box and taking a rip. The shot was headed right for the far post and in but Charlotte's keeper got a hand to it and knocked it off course.

In the 38th minute, Billhardt won a ball, shook two defenders before cutting back inside and finding Espinal at the top of the box. Espinal ripped a shot, first touch, and equalized the match. Espinal's goal would be his ninth on the season, and tied the Honduran player for fourth in the league for goals scored.

Just before half, Charlotte answered with another.

The Kickers pushed early in the second half. In the 52nd minute, Simon found Adi with a through ball. Adi crossed from the end line to Terzaghi who shot near post and forced a save to earn a corner.

Charlotte found one more in the 54th to bring their tally to three on the night.

In the 62nd minute Charlotte was awarded a free kick just outside the box. The Jacks shot on frame but Pablo Jara made the diving save to send the ball the other way.

The Kickers kept knocking, especially with fresh energy from Josh Kirkland and Ryan Baer in the attack but didn't find another until late.

In the 90th minute Seufert caught the rebound from outside the box, sending it to Espinal who sent it back to him. The midfielder sent a ball to Terzaghi who came to help but was taken down inside the box, resulting in a penalty for the Kickers. Chandler O'Dwyer stepped up to take the penalty, sending the ball into the top corner of the net.

In the 90th minute Seufert caught the rebound from outside the box, sending it to Espinal who sent it back to him. The midfielder sent a ball to Terzaghi who came to help but was taken down inside the box, resulting in a penalty for the Kickers. Chandler O'Dwyer stepped up to take the penalty, sending the ball into the top corner of the net.







