Forward Madison FC Fall to Greenville Triumph SC on the Road

Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The Mingos were unable to win on the road tonight in South Carolina.

Match Action

The match began with Greenville grabbing an early goal in the 10' through Ropapa Mensah. Forward Madison quickly looked for a response, with Garrett McLaughlin nearly leveling the score with a strong header that just missed the frame. As the half wore on, the Flamingos looked to break through themselves. Christopher Garcia came close with a right-footed effort from outside the box that missed narrowly wide. The Mingos grew into the game, holding a majority of possession in the half and winning a string of corners. Despite Forwards attacking efforts, Greenville doubled their lead in the 31' on a well-worked move that finished at the feet of Mensah again. The Flamingos went into halftime trailing 2-0 but were still very much in the fight.

Greenville extended their lead early in the second half when Mensah capitalized on a back pass to Bernd Schipmann, slotting the ball into the net to make it 3-0. In the 57' Head coach Matt Glaeser made a quadruple substitution, with Wallis Lapsley coming on to replace the injured Schipmann in goal. Lapsley quickly settled into the match, making several saves to keep Greenville from increasing their advantage. Forward Madison had a chance to pull one back in the 74' when Sousa fired a shot from inside the box, forcing Greenville's goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg into a save. Despite Forward Madison's efforts to mount a comeback, Greenville maintained control, and the match concluded 3-0 in favor of Greenville Triumph SC.

Goal Summary

1-0 GVL, Mensah (10')

2-0 GVL, Mensah (31')

3-0 GVL, Mensah (46')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD - Ramos (20')

Yellow, GVL - Soto (33')

Yellow, MAD - Bench (45+3')

Yellow, MAD - Mehl (62')

Yellow, GVL - Benton (64')

Yellow, GVL - Patti (78')

Yellow, GVL - Evans (89')

Next Match

Next up, Forward Madison FC are again on the road this time in Mount Vernon, New York as they take on Westchester SC. This match kicks off at 6pm and fans can catch the action in the Forward Club at the Official Watch Party.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Schipmann (Lapsley 57'), #3 Viader (Sousa 70'), #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr., #9 McLaughlin, #10 Mesias (Boyce 57'), #11 Garcia (Brown 57'), #14 Ramos, #16 Crull, #80 Angking, #99 Botlz (Gebhard 57')

SUBS: Chilaka, Galindrez

GVL: #1 Rankenburg, #2 Patti, #5 Fricke #8 Herrera (Anguiano 82'), #9 Robles, #12 Lee (Agyaakwah 70'), #18 Evans, #19 Marsh (Polak 82'), #20 Mensah (Gonzalez 56'), #21 Soto (Corvino 70'), #77 Benton

SUBS: Torman, Zakowski, Velasquez, Blinzler







